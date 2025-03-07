45 grams of cocaine, scores of fentanyl-laced pills seized from Greenport home: police

A Greenport man was arrested on drug charges late last month at his Second Street home following the early-morning execution of a search warrant by the East End Drug Task Force.

Inside the home, investigators found 45 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl and 122 “blue M30” counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, according to a Southold Town Police press release.

The search warrant was executed at 6 a.m. on Feb. 20. Kareem Austin, 35, of Greenport was arrested and charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Austin’s attorney from the county Legal Aid Society could not be reached. No one answered the door at either entrance at the two-family home at the 618 Second St. home this week.

The task force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office, and includes detectives, D.A.’s investigators, police officers and other law enforcement personnel from the New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Dept., Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, the Suffolk County Dept. of Probation, and the police departments from Southold, Riverhead, Southampton and East Hampton.