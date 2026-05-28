Grammy-nominated rockers headline free World Cup watch party at Stony Brook University

U.S. men’s national team World Cup fans will live a semi-charmed kind of soccer life.

Third Eye Blind will rock Stony Brook University next month as part of the free FIFA World Cup watch party at the school, state officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Grammy-nominated band — known for hits including “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be” – is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. June 12 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, an hour before the U.S. opens Group D play against Paraguay, according to the governor’s office.

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University will host Long Island’s official FIFA World Cup watch party June 12. (Courtesy photo)

“The World Cup is an opportunity to bring people together across communities, cultures and generations, and New York is making sure families across our state can be part of that experience,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The daytime session begins at 1 p.m., ahead of Canada’s 3 p.m. Group B match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Doors reopen at 7 p.m. for the evening session.

Registration for both viewing events is required.

The event is part of the state’s larger World Cup rollout ahead of the 2026 tournament, which begins June 11 and will bring eight matches — including the final — to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said in an earlier statement that the Stony Brook event marks a major moment for the region.

“To have such an event right here in Suffolk County on the Stony Brook campus will certainly set the stage for the enthusiasm that will carry on right until they play the final at MetLife,” Mr. Romaine said.