Blotter: Two arrested and charged with alleged intoxicated driving

On March 17, Thomas Haynie, 21, of Southold was arrested and charged with alleged driving while intoxicated, after a car he was driving struck a tree on Lake Drive, according to police. Following the crash, Mr. Haynie was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital before being processed.

On March 22, Jose Balan Balan, 21, of Riverhead, was arrested and charged with alleged driving while intoxicated, following a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Main Road in Laurel.

On March 17, a Mattituck couple reported being the victim of fraud. After reviewing their monthly bank statement, the pair noticed a transaction in which an unspecified amount of money was withdrawn from their account and transferred to a “Yamaman Ehouman.” Bank representatives told the couple the lost money would be reimbursed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.