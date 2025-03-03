Dr. Charles Mebus leaves lasting impression on Plum Island

Doug Gregg and Dr. Charles Mebus after a successful fishing trip (Credit: courtesy)

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Mebus was, by all accounts, a humble man who accomplished some extraordinary things. His work as a veterinary pathologist led to a ground-breaking discovery that saved the lives of children all over the world.

“His theory was that intestinal viral infections were possibly responsible for these severe intestinal diseases that would happen in cattle. It was a big deal in the cattle industry because they would cause the calves to die. It was a high mortality rate in calves,” said Charles Mebus, Dr. Mebus’s son. “And that theory really was not widely accepted at all within the veterinary community. And he showed a lot of, I guess, self-confidence and resolve in pursuing that theory…the rotavirus was an entirely new family of viruses that was discovered as a result of his work.”

This discovery led to a rotavirus vaccine developed by him and his colleagues for calves. He also suspected that rotavirus infections were affecting children and he developed an oral vaccination for human rotavirus. The gastrointestinal disease is less prevalent in children around the world thanks to Dr. Mebus’s prevention tool.

Dr. Mebus was known for his smoked bluefish. (Credit: courtesy)

Chuck and Peggy Mebus (Credit: courtesy)

Alfonso Torres and Charles Mebus (credit: courtesy)

With this accomplishment under his belt, Dr. Mebus was recruited to work on Plum Island in 1977, first as research leader in the Agricultural Research Service and then later as Chief of the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in the APHIS Veterinary Services division. He researched a variety of animal diseases including African swine fever, foot and mouth disease and Rift Valley fever.

Shortly after his arrival at the facility, there was an outbreak of foot and mouth disease on Plum Island due to construction issues. “I remember the day happened,” said Doug Gregg, a veterinarian working there. “He was very somber and told me that there was an outbreak on the island. He was put in charge of controlling that outbreak, because he was a pathologist, and even though he was new to the island, he just he knew a lot about controlling disease. [He] was really instrumental in getting that started and then continuing on until the island was completely decontaminated, and we went back to work,” said Dr. Gregg.

While this work is laudable, family said it was Dr. Mebus’s genuine interest in those around him that left the biggest impression. He had a deep commitment to teaching and mentorship, going out of his way to bring up his colleagues.

“He was really essential in forming my outlook and my work as a veterinary pathologist,” said Corrie Brown, who worked under Dr. Mebus at Plum Island. “He was a fantastic role model. He was always a very thoughtful kind inquisitive person, unfailingly supportive, very generous if I made any errors. He was full of empathy, and he really believed in human connections loaded with humanity. That rubbed off on all of us who were trained by him and with him,“ Dr. Brown said. “And I have to say that throughout my career, it’s kind of been my special sauce, you know, I think I incorporated some of that empathy with those you are training and those you are working with, and it has just been a great ride, and I owe Chuck Mebus that a huge debt of gratitude.”

Alfonso Torres, one of Dr. Mebus’s students at the University of Nebraska and his co-worker and successor at Plum Island, eventually went on to be the Chief veterinarian of the United States. Throughout his career, Dr. Torres counted Dr. Mebus among his advisors and friends. “All through those years, to me he was always my advisor, the person I went to get advice from in technical issues as well in my personal issues. He became my dear personal friend.”

Outside of the lab, Dr. Mebus and his wife welcomed veterinarians from all over the world to their Greenport home, often serving them fish that he had caught and vegetables grown in his garden. He was an avid fisherman, hosting guests on his boat, which he was able to keep in a slip behind the house he built. He smoked his own bluefish in a homemade smoker, maintained an expansive garden, built and repaired all manner of things, and made his own wine. According to his daughter, Patricia Goff, he had a strong faith that informed all he did.

“Being in that house, you could feel the impact of all the relationships my grandparents had with people from all over the world. Many of those relationships by way of his work on Plum Island. [He had] a natural sense of curiosity for travel, for culture, and just the deep interest in wanting to get to know people,” said Alissa Mebus, one of Dr. Mebus’s six grandchildren. “And I think one of the really powerful things was my grandfather’s ability both to sit at somebody else’s table, but also to bring people around the table, different ideologies, perspectives, backgrounds, cultures and share. [He believed that] doesn’t matter where you’re from, you share and make everybody feel welcome and as equals.”

Dr. Charles Mebus passed away at his home of 47 years on the night February 5. He was 92 years old.