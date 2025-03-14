St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the North Fork

Although there are two festivities planned at Long Ireland Beer Company in Riverhead, the bigger of the two is Saturday with step dancers, bagpipes, beer and themed cocktails. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

They say March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. In between the two, March is all about leprechauns. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the North Fork offer a chance to break free from winter hibernation, even if you rock a green scarf and sock hat to Cutchogue’s annual parade or Greenport Brewing Company’s party that puts a significant emphasis on “green.”

While St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17, celebrations run throughout the shoulder-season month, giving you a reason to raise multiple pint glasses to good luck and times ahead. Bundle up (or break out the lighter fleece) for these 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parades and parties on the North Fork.

Ireland with Michael, The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead When: Friday, March 14, 8 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day can be heavy on beer and green-beaded necklaces. However, this event at The Suffolk offers a chance to get cultured with Michael Londra. His travel and music show has showcased Irish culture, music and history for five seasons on PBS. The show will include some of Londra’s stunning Emerald Isle footage, with insights into the stories behind the sights, sounds and landmarks. There will also be bagpipes, fiddles and Irish dancing. Tickets range from $49 to $89.

2025 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade When: Saturday, March 15, 1 p.m. Whether you took the leap to raise funds for the parade or not, you’re invited to come out and enjoy it. The parade, hosted by the East End Emerald Society, starts at Washington Avenue and runs along Main Road in Jamesport, featuring local groups and plenty of bagpipes. Anthony Meras, owner of Star Confectionery in Riverhead, is this year’s Grand Marshal.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s St. Patrick’s Celebration, 42155 Main Road, Peconic When: Sunday, March 16, all day The annual Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. St. Patrick’s Day bash has a new feature this year: a limerick contest. Submit your prose about beer (perhaps after consuming one for inspiration) for a chance to win a $25 gift card. A few ground rules: It must have five lines, and you can submit via DM on social media by Friday, March 14, or in person at the party at 6 p.m. The lucky winner will be revealed on Monday, March 17. All attendees can indulge in corned beef, hot toddies and a Jameson whiskey tasting all day. Who Are Those Guys will play from 3 to 6 p.m.

Long Ireland Beer Company, 817 Pulaski St., Riverhead When: Saturday, March 15, and Monday, March 17, noon-9 p.m.

The only thing scary about Sunday, March 16, is that it’s not included in this two-day celebration of all things Irish. But that offers a chance to recover should you want to attend both. Long Ireland Beer Company notes that Saturday will be the larger celebration of the two (folks with traditional working hours can toast to that). Expect step dancers, bagpipes, beer and themed cocktails. On Monday, attendees can enjoy an early opening (noon instead of 3 p.m.), nosh on food truck fare and, as always, drink craft brews. The Hooligan Irish Stout — available through April or until it’s kicked — is a chocolaty, dry, smoky, light and local swap for Guinness.

St. Patrick’s Day Lunch at Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery, 1935 NY-25, Laurel When: Sunday, March 16, noon–3 p.m.

We were not bluffing when we said there’d be wine. Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery is teaming up with Ammirati’s of Love Lane for an Irish lunch with an oenophile twist. Lunch options include corned beef on rye with a paid pick of 2020 Brut, 2021 Rose, 2023 Chardonnay or 2022 Cabernet Franc. Or, opt for a traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and soda bread paired with a glass of wine of your choice. Tom Chupka will play traditional Irish tunes. RSVP by Thursday, March 13, at 631-722-4222 or by email at [email protected].