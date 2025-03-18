Southold Town Police begins department BWC training

Southold Town Police Department headquarters. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

Southold Town Police Department members began training to use body-warn cameras, also known as BWCs, Wednesday, March 12.

The police department received $980,225 in May 2024 as part of $127 million in funding awarded by the state to more than 300 New York police departments for technology upgrades to improve public safety.

Police Chief Steven Grattan said the department used $359,000 to purchase 50 BWCs from Axon of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly known as TASER International Inc., which unveiled its first body cameras in 2008. The purchase is part of a five-year contract that was paid in full and includes the issuance of new cameras after two and a half years, he said.

These cameras have back-end storage capabilities and the ability to redact video. Former police chief Martin Flatley said the cameras provided beneficial opportunities to capture video in houses or around yards that would not be possible with in-car video cameras.

The March 12 training session gave the police department’s command staff a general overview of the camera’s functionality and a detailed look at the digital evidence management system, which is the platform where all videos will be uploaded, Chief Grattan said. Officer training began March 17, with all training sessions to be completed by the first week of April.

Beyond the BWCs, $222,000 was used to purchase 17 Fleet 3 in-car cameras and license plate readers, also known as LPRs. Chief Grattan said the LPRs will be stationed throughout town.

Seven computer tablets for department use were purchased for $35,000. The tablets enable officers to collect statements from victims and witnesses and prepare statements themselves while on the move.

A drone was also purchased for $16,000.

“The drone has been and will continue to be used for various purposes, including searching for missing persons and suspects, water rescues — it has a device that can drop a flotation device to someone in the water — and photographing accident and crime scenes,” Chief Grattan said.

Remaining grant funding has been used to purchase an Intoxilyzer instrument for Fishers Island, portable radios and to upgrade cameras at department headquarters.

BWC policy

The Southold Town Board — which serves as the group of commissioners that govern the police department — codified a policy that governs the use of BWCs and similar portable audio/video recording devices by department members Feb. 25.

The policy adopted by the Town Board was made available to the public March 12. According to the policy purpose and scope, it “does not apply to undercover operations,” including concealed listening devices such as wiretaps or eavesdropping.

“It is the policy of the Southold Town Police Department to use BWCs and BWC media for evidence collection and to accurately document events in a way that promotes member safety, department accountability and transparency, while also protecting the privacy of members of the public,” the policy states.

BWC Use

BWCs should be activated during all calls for services and the performance of law enforcement-related functions, the policy states. Officers are not required to activate their BWC during casual or informal contact with the public that is unrelated to law enforcement functions. However, officers should activate their BWC any time a contact with someone “becomes hostile or adversarial.”

“When responding to a place where individuals have an expectation of privacy (e.g., private residences, medical or mental health facilities, restrooms) or to a sensitive situation (e.g., individuals partially or fully unclothed), members are permitted to mute or deactivate their BWC if it reasonably appears that the privacy concern outweighs any legitimate department interest in recording the event,” the policy states.

Officers may also mute or deactivate their BWC to protect the privacy of a victim or witness, when someone wishes to provide information anonymously, to avoid recording a confidential informant or undercover officer, when discussing case tactics or strategy or during private conversations with other officers or emergency responders.

Before muting or deactivating their BWC, officers should verbally narrate the reason on the recording, according to the policy. Officers should reactivate their BWC and verbally note the recording has been resumed once the privacy concern is no longer an issue or “when circumstances change so that the privacy concern no longer outweighs the department’s interest in recording the event (e.g., the individual becomes combative [or] the conversation ends).”

According to the policy, the cameras also have a live-streaming capability for remote view in real time. It states that “only supervisors and dispatchers approved by the Chief of Police or the authorized designee shall have access” to the livestream.

Livestreaming should only be activated, per the policy, for purposes of officer safety when they are not responding to their radio or there is some other indication of distress, to assist with situational awareness or tactical decisions during a significant incident, or when requested by the officer.

BWCs will not replace written reports and should not be referred to in a written report in place of detailing the event, the policy states. Officers who are issued a BWC should include “BWC available” or “BWC unavailable” in every report they prepare. Information about who is in the BWC media and the circumstances of the recording should also be included in the report.

Police department members should “have no expectation of privacy or ownership interest in the content of BWC media,” as all BWC media is considered the “sole property of the department,” according to the policy.

“Members shall not alter, copy, delete, release, or permit access to BWC media other than as permitted in this policy without the express consent of the Chief of Police or the authorized designee,” the policy states.

Every police department officer who is issued a BWC will be responsible for its proper use, safekeeping and maintenance, according to the policy. Use of department-issued BWCs shall be strictly limited to department-related activities.

At the beginning of each shift, the officer should should perform a BWC function test and record a brief video stating their name, identification number, assignment, and the date and time.

It should be worn on their outermost garment positioned at or near chest level, as close to the center of their body as practicable with no obstructions in a position suitable for recording.

When a BWC is not in the physical possession of the officer it is assigned to, the policy states that it should be placed on the charging dock and stored in a secure location.

BWC Prohibitions

“BWCs should not be used for the purpose of embarrassment, harassment, or ridicule of any individual or group,” the policy states.

BWCs should not be used to record routine administrative department activities that do not involve interactions with the public. “Care should be taken to avoid incidentally recording confidential documents that the department has a duty to keep secure (i.e., criminal justice information),” the policy states.

The use of BWCs is prohibited in areas such as locker rooms, dressing areas and break rooms unless officers are responding to a call for service or conducting an investigation.

Conversations of other officers without their knowledge, authorized breaks or otherwise personal engagements, strip searches and interactions with undercover officers or confidential informants are also prohibited from BWC recording.

Additionally, the policy states that officers should not use their BWCs during interviews with victims of sex crimes as soon as the nature of the offense becomes apparent, in a courtroom unless responding to a call for service or emergency situation, when present in Justice Court, and during telephone conversations with a judge, magistrate or member of the District Attorney’s office.

A BWC coordinator will serve as a liaison between the police department, Axon — the BWC manufacturer — and any third-party media storage vendor. Chief Grattan said he has not appointed a BWC coordinator yet, but it will either be the administrative lieutenant or a sergeant. They will also retain audit logs and develop inventory procedures for issuance, tracking, troubleshooting assistance, maintenance or repair of BWC equipment.

The BWC coordinator will also coordinate with the community relations coordinator to provide the public with notice of the department’s use of BWCs.