Peconic Landing’s John May race brings in $30K for Greenport Fire Department

The 20th annual John May race raised over $30,000 pushing the total over the past two decades north of $400,000. (Courtesy Peconic Landing)

Peconic Landing hosted its 20th annual John May Mile and 5K Race Saturday, which brought in another $30,250 for the Greenport Fire Department.

This year’s installment topped last year’s haul of $28,570, pushing the fundraiser’s total over the past two decades beyond $400,000. All proceeds go toward supporting volunteer firefighters and rescue equipment.

“The incredible turnout for the 20th annual John May Mile was a powerful reminder of what makes this community so special,” said Peconic Landing president Robert Syron. “Seeing our community come together to support the Greenport Fire Department was truly inspiring.”

Over 250 participants either laced up their shoes for a mile-long walk or a more challenging 3.1-mile run. There was also a barbecue lunch, raffles and other festivities.

1 | 5 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Courtesy Peconic Landing Melissa Rockwell crosses the finish line. (Courtesy Peconic Landing) Eric Palencia reaches the end. (Courtesy Peconic Landing) Paul Romanelli was presented with the Older Americans Champion Award. (Courtesy Peconic Landing) The May family. (Courtesy Peconic Landing)

Eric Palencia, 23, of New York was the first to cross the 5K race finish line, with a time of 17 minutes and 7.22 seconds. Melissa Rockwell, 42, from Orient, was the first female to cross the finish line at 20 minutes and 8.16 seconds.

This was Ms. Rockwell’s second year in a row finishing in first for overall female.

Following the race, Paul Romanelli of Cutchogue was honored with the Older Americans Champion Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations for their service to older adults on the East End.

Mr. Romanelli has served as president of Suffolk Security Systems since 1999. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he helped coordinate a community fundraising effort that collected more than $450,000 for protective equipment at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. He has also served on the and supported numerous local philanthropic efforts.

Mr. Romanelli has also served on the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and contributed to numerous local philanthropic efforts.

“We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, participants, volunteers, and everyone who helped make this year’s event such a success,” said Mr. Syron.