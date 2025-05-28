Summer 2025 North Fork fishing preview

Striped bass are being caught in Peconic Bay. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Anglers across the North Fork geared up for the start of summer last weekend — venturing to their favorite quiet fishing hole, sailing off with a cooler prepped for a good catch or hopping on a charter boat with the family or a few buddies to kick off a memorable 2025 season.

This summer, fishermen can look to catch these fish at their listed minimum lengths: 9.5-inch porgy for shore-based anglers and 11-inch porgy for vessel-based anglers through Dec. 31; 19-inch fluke through Aug. 1; 16.5-inch black sea bass through Dec. 31. The 2025 striped bass regulations have not changed: one fish bag with a slot size of 28 to 31 inches. The season opened April 15 and runs through Dec. 15.

Fish the Fork charter boat Captain Ben Savercool, whose business is based in Mattituck, said he had success catching striped bass, bluefish, weakfish and porgies so far this year.

“The Peconic Bay is a great time right now for weakfish and porgies,” Mr. Savercool said. “And striped bass are just pretty much in all of the local rips right now.”

Greenport-based North Fork Charter Company Captain Dave Martinez added that striped bass have been spotted in the Peconic Bay recently, but he expects them to move east toward Montauk soon. He added that he has had success catching keeper-sized fluke and porgies in the bay.

Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle based in Southold saw an uptick in business Memorial Day weekend thanks to the holiday and turn of weather, manager Craig Jobes said.

“We had the best squid run we’ve seen in Peconic Bay in probably close to 20 years,” Mr. Jobes said. “And that also brought a lot of different species in.”

Porgy fishermen stopping in the store have bought clams and sandworms as bait; fluke and weakfish anglers purchased fresh, locally-caught squid and spearing as bait; and striped bass fishermen bought bunker and live eels as bait, according to Mr. Jobes.

As the weather improves, Mr. Martinez, Mr. Savercool and Mr. Jobes said their businesses are looking forward to a busy summer season on the North Fork.

“The last few years we’ve done a lot of kids camps and stuff, and just seeing kids catch their first fish ever is a pretty cool feeling,” Mr. Savercool said. “And I’m hoping to replicate that with more families this summer.”

All anglers who are 16 years or older who fish in New York’s Marine and Coastal District must enroll in the Recreational Marine Fishing Registry when fishing for the aforementioned saltwater fish species, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Anglers who fish for shark and tuna must also apply for a NOAA Fisheries Highly Migratory Species permit.

To find fishing locations best suited for your needs in Nassau and Suffolk county, visit the DEC’s marine boat ramp and fishing access interactive map at on their website. All New York state DEC marine waterway access sites do not require permits or fees to use.