Police: Grenade found in Cutchogue shed

The grenade found at a Wunneweta Road home in Cutchogue Sunday afternoon. It was rendered inert and disposed of by the Suffolk County Police Department Emergency Service Unit. (Courtesy Southold Police Department)

A Cutchogue homeowner on Wunneweta Road discovered a grenade when cleaning out their shed Sunday afternoon.

The grenade was believed to have been left behind by a previous homeowner, Southold Police Department Chief Steven Grattan said. The homeowner had owned the house for roughly 10 years before discovering the grenade.

Southold Police Department officers arrived at the house around 3 p.m. Sunday and called the Suffolk County Police Department Emergency Service Unit (ESU) to assist, since the Southold Police Department is not trained to handle grenades.

ESU technicians determined the grenade was safe; it’s firing pin had been removed and rendered the explosive inert, Chief Grattan said. They removed and disposed of the grenade without any injuries.