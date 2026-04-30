Mattituck High School marching band performs at Ducks game

Mattituck High School marching band performed pop hits at the Long Island Ducks game April 28. (Courtesy photo)

The Mattituck High School marching band, formed this school year, stepped onto the field Tuesday at a Long Island Ducks game in Central Islip.

The 25-member band delighted the crowd at Fairfield Properties Ballpark with a medley of pop hits before the home team crushed the Lexington Legends, 11-1.

The marching band program, led by teachers Melanie Malusa and Andrew Killeen, is an elective course held during 10th period.

Students in the Mattituck High School marching band perform at the April 28 Long Island Ducks game. (Courtesy photo)

“It’s [for] any kids who want to do more band, and in a completely different way than what we do in typical band class,” Mr. Killeen told The Suffolk Times when the program was introduced last fall. “We’re getting to play in public spaces. We’re getting to play generally more popular music, and just getting to do it in a way that’s a change from how they do it in regular band.”

Ms. Malusa said students were “elated” to have a musical outlet after lobbying for a program the past few years. “There were a lot of kids who lit up,” Mr. Killeen added.

The band is comprised of students from 7th grade through 12th grade.