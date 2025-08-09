Blotter: Man arrested for alleged disorderly conduct

On July 28 at about 8:40 p.m., an employee of the Mattituck 7-Eleven called police to report two white men fighting in the parking lot. The employee said that, while at the counter inside, one man had made racial comments to the other, after which the physical altercation began outside. When police arrived, one man had left the area and the other was sitting in the trees near the building, smoking a cigarette. He appeared intoxicated and was “highly uncooperative,” according to police. He denied being in the fight but eventually identified himself as Aaron Hallock of Jamesport, 49. During the interview, he yelled several offensive statements at police in front of other customers and was advised to stop, but continued and was ultimately arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and transported to headquarters for processing.

About 9:45 p.m. on July 28, police responded to a report of youths throwing glass bottles from the second floor above the marina office in Mitchell Park in Greenport. The group had dispersed by the time police arrived, but the officer remained in the area to prevent a further occurrence. A similar incident, involving youths jumping off the balcony above the office, was reported July 30.

The appearance of four different door-to-door salesmen from Fox Pest Control generated four calls from Southold, Cutchogue and Mattituck residents on July 29 and 31. In each case, police responded and advised the solicitors that selling without a permit was a violation in Southold Town.

Reports of blue lasers shining in the area of Goose Creek Beach in Southold were called in he nights of July 28 and 29. In the first case, responding police looked for but found no signs of anyone in distress. In the second case, a resident said the laser had been shining into his home for several nights and believed it to come from a house down the road. Those residents, however, also reported seeing the blue laser, as did bystanders, who reported that the light was turned off as the patrol car was crossing Goose Creek bridge.

A Southold man called police after receiving a verbal threat by telephone July 29. The man had reportedly loaned a Long Beach man $100,000 through promissory notes, but the borrower had missed the first payment. When he called to discuss the matter, the borrower asked for additional funds and became irate when he as refused, screaming “I am coming now to set you straight.” An office made several unsuccessful attempts to call the borrower and advised the lender to avoid further contact.

The “dine and dash” customer appeared again July 31, this time at a restaurant on Main Road in Southold. In this case, however, he was refused service and police responded to issue a notice of trespass. He then requested a ride to Riverhead, which officers provided.

Officers on Fishers Island were called to a local residence Aug. 1, on a report of missing jewelry. The caller reported a missing tanzanite ring she valued at approximately $23,000 and showed officers where it had last been seen. An investigation is pending.

A Southold resident called police Aug. 2 to report that a car parked on her lawn and four young men got out to go down to the beach, one of whom urinated outside the vehicle as she approached to ask them to move. She said a verbal exchange ensured and one of them said to her, “Now we know where you live.” She wanted the incident documented. Attempts to reach the vehicle owner, a Mattituck woman, were unsuccessful.

A Southold woman called police Aug. 1 to report a “stolen” real estate sign. Upon arrival, the officer observed the sign lying on the shoulder of the road in front of the location and helped the woman put the sign back in place, after which she reportedly said: “See, men are good for some things.”

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.