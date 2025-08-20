CAST school supply drive collects 500 backpacks for local students

The community has rallied around CAST to help kids with backpacks for the start of school. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation concluded its 2025 school supply drive Monday, Aug. 18, and began a flurry of activity to pack and distribute the 500 backpacks of supplies.

The organization spent the last month collecting supplies through various community partners, all with the goal of making sure local students are prepared when they head off to school in September.

CAST volunteer Aurelie Lang stuffs a backpack that will be picked up by a local student Wednesday or Thursday Aug. 20 and 21. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

“That really reflects the spirit of the North Fork and Shelter Island communities,” said Erica Steindl, executive director at CAST. “Everyone does what they can to make sure that our youths are really putting their best foot forward when they go to school. They’re prepared not only with the supplies they need, but it gives them that additional confidence when they walk in.”

This year, CAST received more backpacks and supplies than in the previous two years.

“The response from the community has been terrific for the school supply drive. We have received over 500 backpacks and supplies. This year was great,” said Ms. Steindl.

CAST collects items for about a month, storing items at their facility on Main Road. Once the donation period ends, they sort the items during the first two days, and then distribute them for the next two days. They also give out backpacks throughout the school year, as needed.

“It’s a big process, and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers. We have six or seven for each shift, and there are eight total shifts,” said Ms. Steindl.

Besides the donations of material items to help students start the year well stocked, a local hair salon will be on hand to provide haircuts Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 20 and 21. The Southold police will also be present to help the children choose their backpacks.

“That was really important to us, because it helps to improve and develop relationships between the people that we serve and the police department who’s there to help them. We really appreciate that effort. It’s great to see everybody come together,” Ms. Steindl said.