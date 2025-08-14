Community Calendar of Events: Aug. 14, 2025

All ages

Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Back-to-School Bash at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. Character meet and greets, face painting, family-friendly vendors, free raffles, grand prize giveaways. Free entry. Rain date: Aug. 17. First 50 reservations receive gift at arrival. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

Arts and crafts

Friday, Aug. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: ‘Anchor’s Away’ step-by-step nautical painting with Stephanie Burke, Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. All materials included. Tickets: $35, Guild members; $40, non-members. For adults and teens 15 and older. Registration online only: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Basket weaving demo with The Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island, Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. Not a class but all are welcome to observe their skill. Admission: $5. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair on the Bay hosted by The Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, photography, woodwork, fiber arts, pottery, jewelry, live music. Admission: $3. Rain date: Aug. 17. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Sunday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.: Sri Lankan Fair at Long Island Buddhist Meditation Center, 5268 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Kottu, rice and curry, traditional sweets, short eats and snacks, drinks and juice bar, games and sports, kids’ entertainment, clothes and handcrafts.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: 35th anniversary Riverhead Railroad Festival: Saving Railroading History at Railroad Museum of Long Island, 416 Griffing Ave., next to LIRR station. Ride restored 1964–65 World’s Far park train. Toy trains in all scales, including historic Lionel layout. Your railcars and locmotives. Food, music, vendors, “scoot” train to Greenport. Admission: $15, adults; $8, ages 5-12; free, under 5.

Film

Friday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Part two of ‘Live Music / Silent Film’: Home movies featuring Sigmund Freud and other American family film rarities, at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.: Outdoor Movie Night in the Landcraft Garden featuring Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands,” 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Bring a chair, snacks and beverage. Doors open 7 p.m.; film starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, nonmembers; $20, members; $10, kids 16 and under. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

Friday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.: Part three of ‘Live Music / Silent Film’: Deep sea adventures and mysterious sea creatures with Germaine Dulac’s “The Seashell and the Clergyman,” at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Aug. 21, 6-10 p.m.: Hallockville Museum Farm’s 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner hosted by Doug Geed, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow, 100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow. Honoring Alice and Jack Van de Wetering for their family’s support and service. Tickets: $250, members; $275, non-members. Registration: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Aug. 23, noon-6 p.m., or until sold out: Food for the Soul Fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, fried chicken. Includes two sides, dinner roll, dessert, drink. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. For more than five dinners, please call ahead: 631-525-2128.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 23-24, 9 a.m.-3p.m.: Yard sale fundraiser for Stirling Historical Society at Ireland House Museum, 319 Main St., Greenport. Toys, clothes, jewelry, books, antiques, collectibles and more.

In the garden

Saturday, Aug. 16, 9-10:30 a.m.: Wildflower and Butterfly Garden walking tour with MaryLaura Lamont, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. View beautiful native flowers and pollinators like butterflies. $8 parking fee. Meet in visitor center. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Lectures

Monday, Aug. 18, noon: Estate Planning Tools for Family Caregivers by Britt Burner Esq. of Burner Prudenti P.C., at Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Caregivers Center, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead. Register: 631-548-6259.

Meetings

Saturday, Aug. 9 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association meeting, Jamesport Meeting House. Guest speaker from PSEG of L.I. to explain new Time of Day Rate that varies cost of electricity. Coffee served 9-9:30 a.m.; meeting starts 9:30 a.m. Please bring nonperishable food items for Long Island Cares. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association’s Summer Get-Together, McCall Wines, 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. Free glass of wine for members. All are welcome. Information: [email protected].

Music

Friday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m.: Piano Rites with Fei-Fei Dong,in the 1788 historic barn at McCall Wines, 22600 NY-25, Cutchogue. Part two of Rites of Spring Music Festival’s Piano Rites. Tickets: $50, friends of RoSMF; $85, general audiences. Reservations: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m.: Ambient duo Worst Night Ever performs newest album, ‘Other Forms,’ outdoors at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. An otherworldly soundscape inspired by contrasts and similarities. Bring a blanket or chair. Tickets: $25, Observatory members; $30, non-members. Registration: custerobservatory.org.

Wednesday, Aug 20, 7:30-9 p.m.: The Hoodoo Loungers perform as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 3 p.m.: The Cottage Quartet with flutist Alena Houghton, cellist Jeanne Woelker, violinist Anne-Marie Chubet and pianist James Chubet, Floyd Memorial Library. Featuring works of Schubert, Brahms, Astor Piazzolla, William Grant Still and Melisande Bonis. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug 27, 7:30-9 p.m.: Mighty Ramon and The Phantoms of Soul perform as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

Thursday, Aug 28, 7 p.m.: An Evening of Chamber Music with Sound Symphony Orchestra, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Rain date: Aug. 29. Free admission. Bring your own lawn chair. Information: soundsymphony.org.

The natural world

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, Cedar Beach, 3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. Looking for a variety of shorebirds, terns, gulls and songbirds. Free. Reservations: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Kayak Nature Tour at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Kayak and see birds, turtles, more. Life jackets mandatory. Bring your own kayak and paddle or rent on site for additional fee. Adults only. Rain or shine. Tickets $4; parking $10. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

The written word

Sunday, Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m.: Author talk with Rue Matthiessen about her book “Woman With Eyes Closed,” in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Fiction based on a real life art heist. Free.

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m.: Author talk with Joseph Peter Krupski about his book “Bailie Beach,” at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Fiction based on real events that occurred in Mattituck in 1962. Free.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. Information: [email protected].

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday, Aug. 16, 4-7 p.m.: Opening reception for ‘Transitions,’ monoprints and works on plywood by Ted Thirlby, at William Ris Gallery, Jamesport. Show runs through Sept. 14.

Through August, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: ‘Time and Tides,’ featuring works by Carolyn Bunn, Michael Duff and Olga Kammerer, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Aug. 31: Nocturnes: Paintings and Monotypes, work by Wendy Prellwitz at The Lenz Winery, 38355 Main Road, Peconic. Artist reception Friday, July 11, 4-6 p.m. at the winery. Information: lenzwine.com.

Saturdays through August, 1-4 p.m.: “New Legacies: Quilts by Local Artists,” Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road. Traditional piecework, applique, embroidery and hand quilting. Check in at Ann Currie-Bell House. Included with museum admission: $5, adults; $10, families. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Through September: The photography of Virginia Cava and the Visage Group in thrLucy Hallock Folk room, Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All welcome to attend the artists’ reception Friday, Aug. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.