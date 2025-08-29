Quarterback Ethan Linker is looking to lead team in 2025

Greenport Quarterback Ryder Antonucci practices running drills.(Credit: George Faella)

It’s incredible what just one series at quarterback will do for a players’ confidence.

Take, for example, what transpired during Greenport/Southold/Mattituck’s 30-6 home loss to Center Moriches last Oct. 18.

Ethan Linker, a junior wide receiver who had never played the position in a varsity game, was called on to replace starter Michael DeNicola for a series in the fourth quarter. He completed two of four passes for 31 yards and had a TD pass called back due to an illegal man down field. He also ran for 26 yards in two carries.

That went a long way in helping Linker get his feet wet in the position, get confidence and get respect from his teammates.

“It’s very important,” he said after practice at Greenport High School on Monday morning. “I’m surrounded by kids who are older than me. I’m feeling pressure from the crowd, from my teammates, from my coaches, to pull through like that. I get 20 yards on a run and get to the one-yard line and eventually run it in for a touchdown. My parents were proud. My teammates were proud. It also takes some of the edge off. I know what to expect this coming year.”

There are certainly different expectations this year.

In a few weeks on Friday, Sept. 12, the senior will be at center stage when the Porters open their season at home against Port Jefferson.

“My goal is to have no wasted potential, to put everything I can into this sport, and hopefully it gives me back something good,” Linker said. “I want an 8-0 season, but realistically, I want to make playoffs again.”

Linker learned from DeNicola, who excelled at quarterback and safety for three seasons while earning All-Suffolk County honors. He led the Porters to their first playoff berth in 11 years. Like DeNicola, Linker is left-handed thrower.

“I learned from Michael,” he said. “I learned to put 100 percent in practice, and that’s what I try to do — practice how you play. That’s what he always said. He would always motivate other people to do the same. So just trying to fill that role. He’s in college, so I’ve got to take over his mentor skills. I’ve got to be the glue.”

Linker will need to be the glue because only 10 players attended Monday morning’s practice.

“I think the core group of guys who show up to practice every day and love to be here and want to be here [are] doing a great job,” he said. “We’re already close, and we’re already family.”

Porters head coach Tim McArdle liked what he has seen of the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior.

“Ethan has a very high potential,” he said. “Ethan’s been playing football his entire career here, but this is the first year that he’s going to be our dedicated quarterback. We were going into camp this year thinking that we were going to have a quarterback battle. I haven’t had the other quarterback show up reliably. So that battle doesn’t exist.”

McArdle talked about Linker’s physical and mental attributes.

“He has the intangibles,” he said. “He’s got an arm. He can throw. He’s got the brains to get the offense moving in the right direction. It’s going to be those reps, and when you’re not doing that from ninth grade on, it’s a lot to take on in your senior year. But he’s been working hard all summer. We’ve been at practice all spring, all summer with him, getting him ready.

“He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter. Ethan wants to win. He’s dedicated. He’s definitely the leader of our team, but he has to learn how to play the position,” McArdle continued. “We were definitely gifted with a very talented quarterback over the last couple of years that helped bring our team to the next level, and now we’re starting over again with another quarterback. His mechanics are getting better. His leadership skills are better. He’s got a lot to learn still, but I think he’s up to the task.”

McArdle noted that sophomore Brayden Kruk will be Linker’s understudy and indicated he was the QB of the future.

“We do have a young quarterback in Brayden, who is definitely coming along,” he said. “He’s helping us as well. He’s definitely making a lot of progress from where he was last year.”