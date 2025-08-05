Sideshow Night Market coming to Greenport Brewing Friday

On Friday, August 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Greenport Harbor Brewing Company will host its Sideshow Night Market at the Brewhouse building at their Peconic location at 42155 Main Road.

Ann Vandenburgh, the brewery’s co-owner and organizer of the event, said that “in the spirit of the great traveling carnivals of the past (the original Pop-Ups), we are spotlighting artists, craftspeople, makers and the unexpected.”

The market will feature “a curated list of artists, makers, vintage clothing and retail shops with unusual items, most of them local … We’re happy to support companies that may not have a storefront.”

Spencer L’Roy will provide live music during the market. “We discovered him when he performed at our open mic night in Greenport,” Ms. Vandenburgh said. “He plays original music and covers and is amazing.”

Several local artists will be showing their work at the market, including Shelter Island artist Gavin Zeigler with his mixed media pieces, photographer Jess Lynn Paul and painter Alan Bull.

The Brewhouse, a separate building to the west of the tasting room on Peconic Lane, is generally used for music events, weddings and dinners. While the brewery has offered holiday markets there in the past, the Sideshow market concept was first implemented in November of 2024.

“People work during the day and on a Friday night are looking for fun things to do,” Ms. Vandenburgh said. “I like the Friday night vibe and the live music. It’s fun to come with a group of friends, on a date, or by yourself. It’s a low-key, community event.”

Photo Credit: Caitria Demeroto. Photo Credit: Caitria Demeroto.

The brewery’s restaurant will be open and offering easy-to-transport items like German-style pretzels and gourmet hot dogs for market attendees. A cocktail bar serving Greenport Harbor beer and local wines will be on offer, as will oysters from Founders Oyster Farm in Southold.

Confirmed vendors include Beach and Willow Jewelry, Fields of Dough Bread Co., Dos Ositos Paletas small batch popsicles, Mattituck Mushrooms, Flora Vintage Clothing, Sabun by The Bay’s artisanal soaps and skincare products, Fez and Ivy home décor, and Alley Blazer, a tarot card reader.

Additional vendors are expected to be added, and Ms. Vandenburgh promises more surprises, so grab a friend or your pup (dogs are welcome) and check it out.