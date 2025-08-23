The 11th annual Southold American Legion Car Show rolls in on Aug. 24

Get ready for hot cars and good times at the Southold American Legion Car Show this weekend. (Photo courtesy of The Southold American Legion)

Flamed hot rods, T-birds, Model A Fords — they’re all parking for the day on the grounds of Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 to give car enthusiasts a revved-up good time at this year’s 11th annual showing of antique, souped-up and just plain cool cars from any era.

This family-friendly event has been local fave for over a decade, featuring cars from a wide range of years — from modified and restored vehicles from the 1920s, to classic cars from the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, to muscle cars from the ’60s and ’70s and even customized hot rods that you’ll only see here.

There’s even a dog-catcher truck, complete with a pup (well, not a real one — don’t worry) behind its incarcerated canine bars.

The day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can expect well over 100 vehicles on display, according to organizers. There will also be music from the New York Vendettas and food trucks to feed the masses. North Fork veterans, take note: There will also be a table with representatives from the Northport VA Medical Center, eager to meet with, answer questions and share resources for armed services veterans.

And if you’re feeling lucky, get in on both the 50/50 raffle and prize-based raffles featuring goodies from local businesses. All proceeds go to benefit the Southold American Legion Hall and its veterans.

To exhibit a car, the entry fee is $20, and car and motorcycle check in begins at 8 a.m..

The Southold American Legion Car Show is free to attend for the public (although donations are gratefully accepted) and will be held at 51655 Main Road, Southold, rain or shine.

(Photos courtesy of the Southold Car Show.)