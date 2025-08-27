Volunteers pitch in to save Southold’s Great Pond

Volunteers at Great Pond in Southold, helping to keep the area clear of invasive species of wetlands grass. (Credit: Tara Terranova)

Around 40 volunteers gathered by Great Pond in Southold around 9 a.m. with pliers and shovels ready to assist in the removal of phragmites, an invasive type of wetland grass that displaces native species and lowers water levels in wetland areas.

Volunteers clad in protective gear braved the risk of poison ivy and ticks to help restore the wetland’s natural ecosystem. Within the first ten minutes of the event, an entire tarp had already been covered with removed phragmites seed heads and stalks. The group also picked up any pieces of garbage they spotted.

The event was the culmination of a collective effort from the nonprofit Group for the East End, the Kenney’s/McCabe Beach Civic Association, and Southold Town to restore natural ecosystems and increase biodiversity in North Fork preserves.

“My family has lived here across the pond for 25 years, and we’ve seen phragmites continue to grow,” said Bridget Rymer, vice president of the association. “Community efforts like this happen when you’ve got groups working together and building enthusiasm.”

Three acres of phragmites were removed around Great Pond after the group received a grant in 2019 from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Despite the removal efforts, the invasive species persisted. This year, it was Southold Town’s geographic information specialist, John “Sep” Sepenoski, who secured a $79,864 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to continue removal efforts around the perimeter of the pond.

“The best time for phragmites is right now until fall,” explained Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director for Group for the East End. “They’re wind-pollinated, so [the seeds] spread by being blown by the wind as well as underground. We really want to continue these public-private partnerships and have the community involved.”

Native plant species such as swamp milkweed, swamp rose mallow, blue flag iris and sweet pepperbrush are strangled by phragmites’ oppressive reproduction efforts. Cleaning the area will allow these species to grow and thrive, thanks to both grants and community efforts.

“It is important for community members to develop an understanding of habitat restoration and the importance of native plants, non-native plants, and to work collaboratively together with the town and other organizations,” said Jennifer Hartnagel, director of conservation advocacy at Group for the East End.