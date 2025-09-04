Greenport board sets public hearing date for water rates increase

Greenport’s original power plant, built in 1887. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Greenport residents may soon see higher water bills — and they’ll get a chance to share their thoughts. During his monthly report at the Aug. 21 work session, Treasurer Adam Brautigam said that the village will be considering raising water rates by 12% and sewer rates by 18% in the coming months.

At the Aug. 28 regular meeting, the board scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 16 regarding the proposed cost changes. Mr. Brautigam gave an initial presentation in a June 2024 work session on the rate study findings. The presentation showed a 12% annual increase until 2027, followed by a 3% increase in 2028 and 2029 for water.

“These adjustments are based on a comprehensive independent rate study that reviewed our operating costs, capital needs and reserve requirements,” he said at the Aug. 21 work session. “For water, the increase will help cover the rising wholesale costs of the water we purchase and fund equipment to maintain the utility. For sewer, it will address new debt service for major upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.”

Mr. Brautigam said that, for the average household, there would be an increase of roughly $4 per month in water rates and $13 in sewer rates. For commercial customers, there would be an average increase of $16.50 for water and $75 for sewer.

“These changes will keep both systems financially self-sustaining, in compliance with regulations and prepared for future needs, helping us avoid larger or sudden rate hikes down the road,” he said.

By saying “self-sustaining,” he means that the village does not pull from sewer to help water, or vice versa, and does not use property taxes or any other recreational funds to assist in utility expenses.

Last year’s presentation highlighted seven factors affecting charges and rates. Operating and maintenance expense changes, capital improvement plans, debt service, customer changes (no growth), water usage changes (no growth), miscellaneous revenue changes (no growth) and reserve targets all have an impact.

According to Mr. Brautigam, during the village’s budget hearing in April, there has been a steady rise in residential water use, while commercial water consumption seems to have leveled off over the last few years.

“We did raise the cost of water by approximately 2% in July of 2024. The projection from our rate study suggested a 12% increase for three consecutive years,” he said back in April. “As per the mayor and the board, we only increased the water fees by 2% while using the water fund savings to offset the difference. This was done to keep prices as low as possible for as long as possible for the consumer.”