Greenport roundabout construction set to start Sept. 22

With Construction is expected to start Sept. 22 on a Greenport intersection, drivers are advised to follow traffic rules. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Drivers in Greenport should start budgeting a little extra time as the installation of the long-awaited roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Route 48 finally begins on Monday, Sept. 22.

The road work, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April 2024 as part four East End infrastructure projects totaling $10.9 million, is expected to take a few weeks to complete, local officials said.

“Off of that route, they’re supposed to remain with traffic being able to pass through that area while it’s under construction,” said Daniel Goodwin, Southold superintendent of highways. “You just have to, obviously, follow the construction signs and any flyers that are out there, as you would with any construction site when you enter.”