Southold community never forgets 9/11

Scene from the Southold Town Southold Town Firefighters’ Memorial and Remembrance Ceremony of September 11. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council held its annual 9/11 memorial service at Jean Cochran Park in Peconic. Area fire departments and police officers from across the North Fork, as well as the New York City Fire Department, participated in the solemn event. The service began at 6 p.m.

Prior to the service, the Southold 9/11 Memorial Committee and members of the community placed flags throughout the park to memorialize the 2,977 victims who lost their lives in the attack in 2001.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 22 Previous Arrow Next Arrow

As is the tradition, a group of volunteer firefighters in full turnout gear walked 6 miles from the Greenport Fire Department to the ceremony at Cochran Park.