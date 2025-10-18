18 Bay reopens this weekend at the former Dimon Estate

Chef-owners of 18 Bay, Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti. (Credit: Doug Young)

They’re back — and better than ever. Chefs Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti will officially open the doors of the latest incarnation of their renowned restaurant 18 Bay this Saturday, Oct. 25; but this time, the keys are their own.

The culinary couple purchased the former Dimon Estate, a restaurant and sometime wedding-catering venue, in September, working through the necessary steps with the Town of Riverhead to officially open their much-missed, farm-and-forage-to-table restaurant in the historic Jamesport space on Manor Lane.

Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti in their ample new kitchen at 370 Manor Lane. (Credit: Amy Zavatto)

This first weekend will have a slightly tapered seating capacity, but the menu will be in full bloom. In the past, 18 Bay’s other locations (Bayville and Shelter Island) were hemmed in by spaces that had both limited kitchen workspace and smaller seating capacity. Here, there’s room to roam in the kitchen, affording them the opportunity for the first time to offer both their notable four-course, daily changing menu (a quadrant of starters, a fresh pasta course, a main dish and dessert) and, new to 18 Bay, an a la carte menu as well.