2025 Oyster Festival pivots indoors, still a shucking good time

Contestants tried their luck shucking a dozen oysters the fastest at Greenport Harbor Brewing’s 2025 Oyster Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Even though the forecasted weather was so awful it forced organizers to bring the party off Carpenter Street in Greenport and inside in Peconic, there was still a great turnout for Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s annual Oyster Festival. The proof was packed parking lots and cars lining Peconic Lane and Route 25.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson 1 | 32 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Contestants tried their luck shucking a dozen oysters the fastest at Greenport Harbor Brewing’s 2025 Oyster Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Reigning champion, Israel “Izzy” Montes shucked a dozen oysters the fastest, keeping Oysterponds Shellfish Co. on top with Little Ram Oysters and Peconic Gold Oysters taking second and third in the annual Oyster Shucking Competition.

Volunteers with Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program’s initiative Back to the Bays were on hand teaching about their Greenport Stewardship Site, and encouraged festival goers to get creative with an ArtSEA activity.

Cornell Cooperative also sold oyster-themed merch, Greenport Harbor kept the drinks flowing — including the GHB exclusive oyster stout named ‘Unhinged,’ and the Portside Hustle entertained with tunes as the crowd was busy slurping oysters all afternoon.