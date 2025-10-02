Community Calendar of Events: Oct. 2, 2025

All ages

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.: Blessing of the Animals at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 71305 Main Road, Greenport. Information: 631-477-0662.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: “Shake It Off” celebration for release of Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl,’ Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. Live music tributes, DJ Ally Ali, raffles, Swift-themed food and drinks, giveaways and more. Free admission. Information: eastwindlongisland.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet loss support and memorial group, The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free. Space is limited. Registration required: [email protected].

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.: Blessing of the Animals at Old Steeple Community Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue. Animal friends must be leashed or crated. Rain or shine. Information: 631-722-3070.

Arts and crafts

Oct. 1-29: Tiny Art Show and Sale sponsored by Friends of Floyd Memorial Library, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free tiny canvases available at library’s front desk; completed art must be returned by Oct. 29. Reception and sale on Friday, Nov. 7, from 4-7 on first floor of library. Proceeds support purchase of museum passes for patrons.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 1-3 p.m.: ‘Stirring Up History,’ a soap-making workshop with historic cook Diane Schwindt, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Learn how a lard press was used to make soap. Then enjoy a small bowl of beef stew served with hearty bread. Admission $45: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1-3 p.m.: Job fair at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Learn about hundreds of job opportunities at Suffolk County companies. No preregistration required. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Film

Friday, Oct. 3, 6:45 p.m.: Drive-in movie night featuring “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” rated PG-13, in Strawberry Fields Park, 1175 County Road 48, Mattituck. Come early for parking, radio channel tune-in and Trick or Treat goodie bag for first 50 guests. Pack beverages and snacks. Free. Registration required: southoldtownny.gov.

Fundraisers

Friday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m.: Seahorse Hotel Fundraiser, Silver Sands Motel & Beach Bungalows, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport. An evening of oysters, small plates, drinks and community in support of our local waters via new Back to the Bays Greenport Stewardship Site. Tickets $50: seahorsefundraiser.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Yard sale to benefit Peconic Bay Zonta, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the status of women, 23 Russell Drive, Wading River. Household goods, clothes, jewelry, books, records, more. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 5. Information: peconicbayzonta.blogspot.com.

Monday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: ‘History in the Making’ golf tournament to benefit Southold Historical Museum at North Fork Country Club, 26342 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: $1,400, gold foursome package; $350, individual gold package; $100, individual BBQ dinner package. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, Oct. 11, noon-6 p.m., or until sold out: Food for the Soul Fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, fried chicken; $22, fish. Includes two sides, dinner roll, dessert, drink. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. For more than five dinners, please call ahead: 631-525-2128.

In the garden

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2-3 p.m.: Berries for Birds garden dedication honoring the late Rick Kedenburg, whose volunteering and support made the garden possible, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 CR 48, Greenport. Tour of garden with board members of the landscaping committee following dedication. Free. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Lectures

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.: ‘Medicare and Medicaid,’ presented by Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., in the craft room at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Discuss the difference between Medicare and Medicaid long-term care services and eligibility requirements. Registration: 631-727-3228.

Monday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Civics 101: Know Your Rights’ with retired MHS history teacher Jack Gibbons, Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. A refresher talk on the Constitution. Free pocket Constitution to first 20 RSVPs. Registration required: [email protected].

Local history

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2-4 p.m.: Graveyard tour, in cooperation with Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and NFCT, starting at 12700 Old Sound Ave. and ending at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Actors dressed in period garb recount notable Mattituck residents. Tour groups of 20 people have 10-minute staggered start times. Rain date: Oct. 18. Tickets $28: NFCT.com. Proceeds benefit all three organizations.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m.: Graveyard tour, in cooperation with Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society and NFCT, at Old Burying Ground, 32770 Main Road. Actors dressed in period garb recount Cutchogue’s history. Tour groups of 20 people have 10-minute staggered start times. Parking at fire department annex. Rain date: Oct. 19. Tickets $25: NFCT.com. Proceeds benefit all three organizations.

Meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.: NFCT Volunteer Info Night at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. A behind-the-scenes tour of NFCT and how to get involved, from ushering, costume and set design, sounds and lights to helping organize, clean or paint. RSVP required: [email protected] or 917-334-6639.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 2, 6-9 p.m.: Mr. Rooster performs an electric set outside Hallockville Museum Farm’s historic Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Bring a picnic and enjoy music at a night out on the farm. Concert to move inside in event of inclement weather. Free. Information: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 3 p.m.: ‘The Pearl in the Oyster,’ featuring Long Island Baroque Ensemble playing works by Vivaldi, Handel, Bach and more, at North Fork Art Center’s Sapan Greenport Theater, 211 Front St., Greenport. Tickets $35: northfork-artscenter.org.

Sports and recreation

Monday-Thursday, Oct. 6-10: Active Aging Week organized by the International Council on Active Aging at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. A week of activities aimed at promoting healthy, active living at all ages. Free. For full list, visit peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Friday, Oct. 3, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders with Jody Levin at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Explore the museum’s hedgerow for sparrows and some rarer species. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-noon: World Migratory Bird Day with Turtleback Conservation Center at Bailie Beach, Mattituck. Learn ways to help birds, take a raptor search bird walk, created a storyboard with PuppetEd. All ages welcome. $20 per family. Registration required: turtlebackconservationcenter.com.

Theater

Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 10-26: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of Aaron Sorkin’s ‘A Few Good Men,’ 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. A classic battle of good and evil within the system of military justice. Fridays, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10: opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science.

Through Oct. 18: ‘Here We Are In Paradise,’ landscape-based painting and drawings by Adam Straus, Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Contrasts day-to-day life with the beauty of nature through contemporary and environmental lenses. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through Nov. 1: ‘Entangled,’ an open juried exhibit of fiber arts, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: North Fork mixed media artist Sherry Davis and Tom Cugliani, curator of two of Sylvester Manor outdoor exhibits. Information: eastendarts.org.

Oct. 1-31: ‘Abundance,’ a collection by retired educators — Lisa Baglivi, William Behrle, Patricia Feiler, Imelda Corcoran Farrell, Lee Harned, Wanda Nardollilo — inspired by their students’ spark and enthusiasm, Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. All invited to reception at gallery Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through November: ‘The Way We See It,’ a collection of varied art by the Peconic Painters, Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m.; light refreshments served. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

