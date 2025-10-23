Community Calendar of Events: Oct. 23, 2025

Arts and crafts

Oct. 1-29: Tiny Art Show and Sale sponsored by Friends of Floyd Memorial Library, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free tiny canvases available at library’s front desk; completed art must be returned by Oct. 29. Reception and sale on Friday, Nov. 7, from 4-7 on first floor of library. Proceeds support purchase of museum passes for patrons.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-noon: Felt pumpkin workshop with Michele Miroff, Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Includes wool and felting needles. Tickets: $30, museum members; $40, nonmembers. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 1-4 p.m.: Riverhead Repair Café, George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Repair broken items together, get professional advice, build community and have fun! Also featuring a Halloween costume swap. Experts needed additionally: [email protected].

Saturday, Nov. 1, 1-4 p.m.: Jam making lesson with Gabi Spielmann, Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hands-on workshop teaching the traditional craft of making jams. Tickets: $25, museum members; $30, nonmembers. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Oct. 25, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Oysters & Sparkling 2025,’ with special thanks to Oysterponds Shellfish Co., at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Silent auction. Live piano music. Small bites and bubbly drinks. Bring your favorite champagne flute! Tickets: $55, available at the Country Store. Proceeds support the hall. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.: Come one, come all to the annual chinese auction at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Held by Marian Council #3852 Columbiettes. Free admission.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Women of the Moose Basket Auction, Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Over 100 baskets, fire pit, child’s bike, standup cooler of goodies, turkey fryer, vintage items, gift cards, 50/50 raffle, more! No admission fee. Information: 631-766-2727.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m.: Second Annual Fall Steak Dinner to benefit Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Passed hors d’oeuvres, unlimited raw bar by Southold Fish Market, A Lure’s flat iron steak with veggies, dessert, cash bar. Cocktail hour, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m. Tickets $100: greenportamericanlegion.org.

Holiday

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2-4 p.m.: ‘Trick or Treat at the Haunted Museum’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Trick or treat from museum gallery to museum gallery; ‘Haunted Hunt’ scavenger hunt; ghost stories. Family fun for all ages. Admission $1 per person: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.: Halloween in Orient with trick or treating on Village Lane, from Main Road to King Street. The Orient Village Halloween committee needs volunteers to help with decorations and give out candy. Email [email protected].

Saturday, Nov. 1: Ghost Hunting on the Cutchogue Village Green with the L.I. Paranormal Investigators. An exclusive tour of the historic buildings of Cutchogue New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Two sessions: 6-7:30 p.m.; 8-9:30 p.m. Report to School House 20 minutes before tour time. Dress warmly. Tickets $60: brownpapertickets.com.

Sunday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual Holiday Craft Fair hosted by Southold American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803, 51655 Main Road. Over 25 vendors showcase handmade items, baked goods. Free admission. Raffle tickets for sale. Hot dogs, homemade chili, rice pudding and beverages available for purchase.

Lectures

Thursday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Natural Secrets of Long Island’ with acclaimed naturalist John Turner, at Naugles Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Explore the remarkable plants, animals and natural landscapes that make Long Island unique. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.: ‘Nature-based Solutions: Ecoliteracy’ with Mark Haubner of North Fork Environmental Council, Unitarian Universalists of Southold meeting house, 51900 Main Road. Workshop explains how the Earth functions and our relationship to it. Information: UUSouthold.org.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: ‘Roy Latham Journals’ with Alison Ventura and John Holzapfel, Oysterponds Historical Society, 1555 Village lane, Orient. Discover the life, legacy and meticulous observations of one of the region’s most dedicated naturalists and historians. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Beyond Spring: Why Fall Is Prime Time for Native Plants’ with KMS Native Plants LLC owner Kimberly Simmen, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Why fall is the best time to plant native plants. Co-sponsored by Southold Free Library. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: ‘Defensive Driving Course’ with Jerry Greenhaus, Room 3 at Peconic Community Center, 970 Peconic Lane. Point reduction on driver’s license and automobile insurance discounts. Admission $35 via check to Empire Safety Council on day of class. Registration: parksrec.egov.basgov.com/southold.

Meetings

Thursday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.: ‘Meet the Southold Town Board Candidates’ at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Hosted with help from The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork. Free. Registration: peconiclanding.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning Meeting with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt Place East End, 451 East Main St. Discussion and networking; presentation by PSEGLI. Bring your own breakfast. Free, open to chamber members and the business community. Registration: riverheadchamber.com.

Music

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-noon: ‘History Through Music’ with film composer and pianist J.K. Hodge, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St. A musical journey that revisits the beauty and resilience of classical music. Tickets: free, with museum admission; $5, adult; $3, senior; $1, children. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Friday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free, open to all. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears. Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, levels of ability and audience members welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.: ‘From Here to Antiquity,’ with classical guitarist Robert Secrist, Custer Institute and Observatory. A select repertoire spanning 500 years of music. Tickets: $30, general admission; $25, observatory members; free, children under 16. Registration: custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Blues/jazz-infused performance at Jamesport Meeting House. Pianist and singer Gail Storm, drummer Ed Bimonte, bassist Dave Sacrestano, guitarist David Phelps and special guests. Concert followed by reception with artists. Event will be recorded. Tickets: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Oct. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Beehive Winter Prep Workshop with master beekeeper Chris Kelly, Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Construct quilt boxes and candy boards to help bees make it through winter. Tickets: $25, museum members; $35, nonmembers. Registration: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-noon: Native Plant & Seed Swap plus garden walk, Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Bring labeled native seeds and plants to share. Enjoy a guided walk with experienced gardeners. Meet plant enthusiasts in your community. Free. Information: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Oct. 25, noon: Level 2 Turtle Cold Stun Patrol Training, Iron Pier Beach, Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Beach training after Level 1 lecture to get hands-on experience responding to distressed sea turtles. Must attend a Level 1 before attending a Level 2 Training. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Owl Prowl with Tom Damiani, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Bring the family as we listen and look for owls. Wear comfy shoes and bring a flashlight to use only when necessary. Tickets: $10 per person; $15, family of up to four members. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9-11 a.m.: Riverhead Townwide Litter Cleanup Day, sponsored by Riverhead Town anti-litter committee; check in at Town Hall 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Gloves, bags, pickers available, or bring your own. Two community service credits available upon request. Register, listing name, contact information: [email protected].

Sunday, Nov. 2, 4-5:30 p.m.: Daylight Savings Lantern Walk, Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. Take a guided walk along Gardiners Bay by lantern light in partnership with Friends of Orient Beach State Park. Tickets: $4, general admission; free, children under 3. Reservations required: eventbrite.com.

Theater

Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 10-26: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of Aaron Sorkin’s ‘A Few Good Men,’ 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. A classic battle of good and evil within the system of military justice. Fridays, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10: opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: nfct.com.

The written word

Saturday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.: “A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork,” book and bottle lecture with author Richard Wines, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St. The history of the last family to live in Hallockville’s homestead. Light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $8, nonmembers. Registration, prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext 100.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Oct. 1-31: ‘Abundance,’ a collection by retired educators — Lisa Baglivi, William Behrle, Patricia Feiler, Imelda Corcoran Farrell, Lee Harned, Wanda Nardollilo — inspired by their students’ spark and enthusiasm, Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. All invited to reception at gallery Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Through Nov. 1: ‘Entangled,’ an open juried exhibit of fiber arts, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: North Fork mixed media artist Sherry Davis and Tom Cugliani, curator of two of Sylvester Manor outdoor exhibits. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through Nov. 9: ‘Autumn Selects,’ an autumnal exhibition featuring warmer earth tones, seasonal light, imaginative bounty and colorful reflections, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Fridays and Sundays: noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays: noon-7 p.m.; by appointment other days.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through Nov. 13: ‘The Worker’ curated by Kelynn Alder, North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Collaboration with OLA. Exhibit and sale aimed at allowing a person’s full humanity to be seen, witnessed and honored. Proceeds benefits artists, OLA and NFAC. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m. RSVP: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through November: ‘The Way We See It,’ a collection of varied art by the Peconic Painters, Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m.; light refreshments served. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Oct. 18–Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

