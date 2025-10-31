Election 2025: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements: Southold Town Clerk

Abigail Field brings impressive credentials for town clerk — an NYU law degree, experience building voting databases, and practical ideas to increase transparency, like work session summaries and extended office hours.

But the town clerk’s job is about more than ideas. It demands handson experience managing vital records, overseeing meetings, and ensuring proper document retention — where mistakes carry real legal consequences. Running a six-person office smoothly requires mastery of local regulations and the kind of dayto- day knowledge that only comes from doing the job.

Republican incumbent Denis Noncarrow has proven he can handle these responsibilities since taking office in 2022. A lifelong Southold resident and former government liaison officer and ethics board member, he combines technical skill with local knowledge to manage the department effectively.

Ms. Field herself acknowledges she has her work cut out defeating her beloved rival. There’s good reason for that — he’s always visible and ready to help residents. Her transparency ideas are solid, but they don’t outweigh Mr. Noncarrow’s proven record.

The Suffolk Times endorses Denis Noncarrow for town clerk.