Election 2025: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements: Suffolk County Legislature

Catherine Stark has been an effective first-term legislator with deep roots in county government. Over 30 years, she has served as clerk of the Legislature, worked in former county executive Bob Gaffney’s office and spent a decade as chief of staff to former legislators including Jay Schneiderman and Al Krupski. As a fifth-generation North Fork native and lifelong Riverhead resident, she knows the district intimately.

Ms. Stark’s first-term accomplishments are substantial. She has preserved 290 acres of farmland, with 400 more in process, and helped establish the Working Waterfront Preservation Program — the first of its kind in New York State — in partnership with South Fork Legislator Ann Welker. She has cultivated relationships across county departments that help get things done.

But Greg Doroski brings something the 1st District needs more: deep, current understanding of the challenges facing Southold Town and East End communities right now.

As a Southold Town Board member for four years, Mr. Doroski has worked directly on the issues that will define the district’s future — preserving open space, advancing the housing plan, pushing the zoning update forward and strengthening relationships with local police. He knows which roads flood, which septic systems are failing and where housing is most desperately needed, because he’s been in those meetings, fielding complaints and making decisions.

As a Southold Town Board member for four years, Mr. Doroski has worked directly on the issues that will define the district’s future — preserving open space, advancing the housing plan, pushing the zoning update forward and strengthening relationships with local police. He knows which roads flood, which septic systems are failing and where housing is most desperately needed, because he’s been in those meetings, fielding complaints and making decisions.

Tellingly, Southold Town Supervisor Mr. Krupski — who served as county legislator for nearly a decade and employed Ms. Stark as his chief of staff for 12 years — has endorsed Mr. Doroski.

Mr. Krupski knows both candidates well and understands what the job requires. His choice speaks volumes about which candidate is better positioned to serve the district effectively.

On working waterfront funding, Mr. Doroski would prioritize struggling commercial fisheries and aquaculture over recreational boating operations that already have viable business models. Ms. Stark’s creative ideas about on-site housing for hotel staff have merit, but Mr. Doroski has actively worked to make accessory dwelling units easier to build.

The Democrat’s small-business background as co-founder of Threes Brewing and his current work at Riverhead Brewhouse (soon to become Moonfish Brewery) give him perspective on the economic pressures facing East End employers. His acknowledgment of the difficult balance between services and taxes — pointing to Southold’s 7.48% increase for 2025, driven by health care and retirement costs — shows he understands fiscal realities, not just ideals.

Mr. Doroski also brings vision for regional coordination, proposing an advisory council to bring East End towns together on climate change, water quality and solid waste planning as Brookhaven’s landfill nears closure.

He brings the accessibility and transparency the position demands, modeling himself after Mr. Krupski: attending events throughout the district, staying visible and engaging in public debate.

Yes, Mr. Doroski is leaving the Town Board after one term, and that raises questions about commitment. But he’s not abandoning local government — he’s seeking to serve the same communities at a different level where he can have greater impact.

The 1st District needs a legislator who knows its needs intimately, not just theoretically. Ms. Stark has been capable, but Mr. Doroski’s hands-on experience with the daily challenges facing Southold and the East End makes him