Peconic Landing chef Jean-Paul Hascoat wins national dining award

Peconic Landing President and CEO Robert Syron, left, and NexDine’s Vice President of Dining and Hospitality Debra Foster, right, celebrate executive chef JP Hascoat’s national award for dining innovation. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Landing)

The menu is in good hands with the chef at Peconic Landing.

Jean-Paul Hascoat, who has been serving up meals at Greenport’s continuing care retirement community for more than two decades, has earned national acclaim for his culinary skills.



The executive chef received a Palate Pleaser Award from Senior Housing News on Sept. 3, part of the publication’s DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards. The award recognizes chefs for innovations in menu creation, ingredients and culinary techniques.



The honor was made extra special because he was nominated by residents and staff at Peconic Landing.

“JP listens to members, welcomes feedback, and accommodates everyone, from vegans to those celebrating ethnic holidays,” said resident Amy Wester, who chairs the culinary committee.



President and chief executive of Peconic Landing Robert Syron, a meat lover, credited Mr. Hascoat’s salmon Caesar salad for turning him on to fish.



“He gets along with the members, he listens to them, he’s very personable,” Mr. Syron told The Suffolk Times. “He’s just a really great guy.”

Mr. Hascoat’s passion for cooking was inspired early on by his father, who owned well-known French restaurant La Gazelle in Southold from 1975 to 1995. After running that kitchen, he worked at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan before moving to Doral Hotels and Resorts in Miami.

He opened his own restaurant, Journey’s Inn in Southold, in the late 1990s before joining Peconic Landing.



As executive chef, he oversees the formal dining room, casual bistro and the new Water’s Edge bar and restaurant. He also manages specialized dining programs in Assisted Living, Memory Support, Short-Term Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing.

“I do this work because I love it, not for the recognition,” Mr. Hascoat said. “Cooking isn’t just a job for me, it’s my career and my passion, and nothing brings me more joy than making our members happy through food.”

NexDine’s vice president of dining and hospitality Debra Foster, who oversees daily operations at Peconic Landing and supports the community’s commitment to culinary excellence, feels Mr. Hascoat exemplifies the spirit of innovation and service on a daily basis.

“His leadership and passion continue to make dining at Peconic Landing a memorable experience for members,” Ms. Foster said.