Peconic Landing ends summer with big bash tradition

Peconic Landing and the Brecknock Hall Foundation hosted the annual End of Summer Music & Fireworks Celebration, open to everyone on Sunday, Aug. 31.

A crowd of over 1,000 including the public and members of Peconic Landing enjoyed live music by SKYLINE and then the traditional fireworks display over the community pond.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

