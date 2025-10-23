Roundup: Mattituck boys golf earns spot in Suffolk County team tournament

Boys Golf

Oct. 20 — Mattituck’s Quartararo qualifies for states

The Tuckers had some strong performances at the Suffolk County individual golf tournament Pine Hills Golf and Country Club in Manorville. Sophomore Sam Quartararo shot a 153, and a round of 74, to earn all-state honors by finishing in a tied for fourth place in the state qualifier on Monday. That tournament will be held at Mill Creek Golf Club in Churchville. Senior Mike Buckley took fifth place with a 76 and secured All-Conference accolades. Their performances helped Mattituck finished sixth overall and booked a spot in the county team tourney on Thursday, Oct. 23. The 18th-seeded Tuckers will meet No. 15 Huntington in the first round, with the winner facing second-seeded Westhampton on Monday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 15 — Mattituck 3, Southampton 1

For the second time this season, a Tucker (9-5, 5-3) reached a major milestone as sophomore libero Lizzie Fohrkolb broke the 500 barrier in career digs. She recorded 22 digs in the Suffolk County League VII encounter against the Mariners (9-4, 5-3) to give her 527. After losing the first set, 25-19, Mattituck won three in a row, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21. Senior hitter Stella Tatarka recently surpassed 500 assists in her career. Grace Quinn recorded 11 kills, while Brynn Pawlowski contributed nine and Claire McKenzie six. Tartaka contributed 25 assists.

On Oct. 20, Mattituck lost to Class A Bayport-Blue Point (12-2, 7-1) in a non-league match-up, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

The Tuckers have qualified for the Class B tournament, although brackets have not been announced. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30, with the final at Newfield High School on Friday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 — Greenport/Southold 3, Shelter Island 0

Abbi Bednoski collected 11 kills and Riley Whitecavage added seven as the Porters (7-6, 6-2) won in three sets, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18, in a League VIII match. Lauryn Bednoski contributed three kills and 12 assists.

On Oct. 22, Greenport/Southold lost a home match to first-place Port Jefferson (18-2, 12-0), 25-13, 25-16, 25-13. Abbi Bednoski finished with five kills, Whitecavage with four.

The Class C championship match is scheduled for Southampton High School on Monday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 21 — M/S/G 7, Amityville 0

M/S/G (7-9, 5-9) closed out its campaign in style, scoring seven goals in its final two games. In its season finale against the Hawks (10-14, 0-13) , seven players found the net for M/S/G. They included Francesca Santacroce (two assists), Ava Waitz, Casey Dickerson, Page Kellershon, Emily Manwaring, Amalia Martinez and Viviana Rodriguez as the hosts busted open the game with five second-goals.

The theme of M/S/G’s penultimate game, a 7-1 Homecoming win over Port Jefferson (1-15, 1-13) on Oct. 17 was “the first time.”

Kellershon recorded a hat-trick for the first time in her career. Manwaring, who played goalkeeper for most of the campaign, scored her first goal as a field player, and Morelia Ayala, who was called up from JV, scored twice in her varsity debut. Santacroce had four saves in goal, Manwaring one.

Their reactions to their feats:

Kellershon: “It’s definitely something special. It’s definitely a team effort. I couldn’t thank them more.”

Manwaring: “It’s definitely a different feeling than like saving a goal. It just gives us more energy.”

Waitz: “It kind of gives me good hope for a good season next year.”

Boys Soccer

Oct. 20 — Port Jefferson 4, Southold 1

CJ Bailey headed home the first goal of the game off Alan Huertas’ corner kick in the seventh minute for the Settlers (10-4-1), but the Royals (8-5-1) tallied four unanswered goals. Tomas Qepuri connected twice, and Sviatoslav Zalizniak and Chase Davis added single goals in the League VI affair. Southold goalkeeper Elmer Velasquez was credited with six saves.

These two teams will tussle for the Class C championship at Southampton High School on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

Oct. 20 — Greenport 6, Pierson 1

The Porters finished the season with a flourish, striking for four first-half goals in a League IV encounter against the Whalers at home. Juan Vivas Flores led the way with two goals, and Luis Morales set up three goals. Matt Malinowski and Jesus Rios contributed a goal and assist apiece while Kevin Gregorio and Henry Merino added one goal each.

On Oct. 16, Vivas Flores scored for Greenport in a 1-1 draw at Port Jefferson. Rios made 11 saves.

Oct. 20 — Southampton 2, Mattituck 1

The Mariners scored with 12 seconds remaining in overtime en route to a League IV victory at Mattituck. The defeat dropped the Tuckers into the fourth seed in the Class B playoffs. Mattituck will play at either Center Moriches or Babylon in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Center Moriches defeated Babylon on Oct. 20 The final is scheduled for Southampton High School on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Oct. 17 — Shoreham-Wading River 4, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 0

After holding the Wildcats (9-6) scoreless through halftime, the Porters (0-15) surrendered three goals in the third quarter in the League II contest on the road. Goaltender Alison Erwin continued her outstanding season by making 23 saves. On Wednesday, Greenport closed out its season at Eastport-South Manor.