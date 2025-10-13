San Simeon nursing home residents evacuated after smoke fills facility

Residents at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing in Greenport were evacuated Monday morning after reports of smoke in the building. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

More than a dozen seniors at a Greenport nursing home were evacuated in the wee hours Monday after smoke filled part of the facility, officials said.

Southold police received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. reporting smoke at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on County Road 48.

The smoke was traced to a malfunctioning air handler in the facility’s HVAC system that serves the west wing, police said.

Fire departments from Greenport, Southold and Mattituck responded, along with ambulances from more than a dozen agencies.

Seven residents requiring oxygen were transported to hospitals — four to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and three to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead — and were released later Monday, police said.

Another nine residents were temporarily relocated to nearby Peconic Landing and have since returned to San Simeon.

Fire marshals from Suffolk County and the Town of Southold were evaluating damage Monday to determine when the west wing could be reopened. The remainder of the building was undamaged.

Families seeking information about residents may call San Simeon at 631-477-2110.