Annual turkey trot turnout tops 1.1K

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K kicked off Thursday, Nov. 27 with 1,121 runners registered online.
Photos by Jeremy Garretson
1 | 26
Charlie and Emily Nicholson went all out for the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K.The Leigey family at the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K held on Thanksgiving. Brothers Joshua and Jason Green, won first and second places in the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K.Jason Green took first place in the men’s division and was the overall winner of the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K.The Heim family made up just some of the runners who flocked to Mattituck to walk, run and jog in the annual turkey trot 5K. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Erin Melly won first place in the womens division and seventh place overall in the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K.
Jason Green, 22, won first place in the mens division and first place overall, crossing the finish line at 16:11, clocking a 5:13 pace. His brother, Joshua Green, 25 came in second place with a 5:14 pace at 16:14. Erin Melly, 29, of Washington, D.C. won first place in the womens division and seventh place overall running at a 6:04 pace and crossing the finish line at 18:47.
Proceeds for this annual event are raised for senior scholarships and to donate to local families in need.