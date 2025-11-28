Community

Annual turkey trot turnout tops 1.1K

By The Suffolk Times

The Heim family made up just some of the runners who flocked to Mattituck to walk, run and jog in the annual turkey trot 5K. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K kicked off Thursday, Nov. 27 with 1,121 runners registered online.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 26
Charlie and Emily Nicholson went all out for the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K. The Leigey family at the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K held on Thanksgiving. Brothers Joshua and Jason Green, won first and second places in the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K. Jason Green took first place in the men’s division and was the overall winner of the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K. The Heim family made up just some of the runners who flocked to Mattituck to walk, run and jog in the annual turkey trot 5K. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Erin Melly won first place in the womens division and seventh place overall in the 2025 Mattituck-Cutchogue Turkey Trot 5K.

Jason Green, 22, won first place in the mens division and first place overall, crossing the finish line at 16:11, clocking a 5:13 pace. His brother, Joshua Green, 25 came in second place with a 5:14 pace at 16:14. Erin Melly, 29, of Washington, D.C. won first place in the womens division and seventh place overall running at a 6:04 pace and crossing the finish line at 18:47.

Proceeds for this annual event are raised for senior scholarships and to donate to local families in need.

Related Content