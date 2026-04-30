Community Calendar of Events: April 30, 2026

Saturday, May 2, noon-4 p.m.: Environmental Expo and Repair Café at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Bring items for repair or volunteer as a coach. Free. Information: [email protected]. (Credit: Angela Colangelo file)

All ages

Saturday, May 2, 8:30 a.m.: PAL Bike Rodeo at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead. Bikes awarded to top winners in each grade group: K-2, 3-4, 5-6. Two-wheel riders only. Helmets required. Free registration on day-of. Rain date: May 3, 12:30 p.m. Information: 631-727-5744.

Saturday, May 2, noon-4 p.m.: Environmental Expo and Repair Café at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Bring items for repair or volunteer as a coach. Free. Information: [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Veterans Resource Fair and Food Distribution at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Meet over 25 veterans service organizations. Free. Register at 631-582-3663, ext. 151.

Fundraisers

Friday, May 1, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Attic Erratic’ Pop-up at East End Arts’ 11 West Main St. gallery in Riverhead. Featuring sales of lost and unclaimed artworks found in EEA’s attic. Buy any piece for $100 to support gallery relocation and local artists and keep discarded artwork out of landfills. Info: eastendarts.org.

Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.-noon: Run for the Petals 5K Run starting at Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third St., Greenport. Proceeds benefit Greenport BID and Village Tree Committee. Registration: https://eventvesta.com.





Holiday

Friday, May 1, 3-7 p.m.: Celebrate International Workers Day with a May Day Teach-In at Unitarian Universalist Meeting Hall, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Hosted by North Fork Action Center. Featuring speakers, videos, protest music, political documentaries, displays. Beef and veggie hot dogs served after speakers.

In the garden

Thursday, May 7, 3-4 pm: The Long and Short of Lawns at Downs Farm Preserve in Cutchogue. Join ReWild North Fork and Group for the East End for a talk by gardener Corn Schmid on the myths, facts, functions and impact of one of America’s largest crops. Information: rewildlongisland.org/northfork or [email protected].

Friday, May 8, 8-10 a.m.: Monitoring the Migration: Observations and Identification at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 1160 East Mill Road, Mattituck.. Birding guide Ben Bolduc helps guests see and understand the calls and habits of the birds, conspicuous and inconspicuous, making Landcraft their home. Nonmembers, $15; members, $13. landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Friday, May 8, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Install four native community gardens with ReWild Long Island at various locations. Wear garden gloves, long pants and sleeves, and bring water and bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork or email [email protected].

Lectures

Saturday, May 2, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Shakespeare in Modern Context with Northeast Stage artists at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main St., Mattituck. Engaging discussion, lectures and live readings. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, May 3, 1-3 p.m.: The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring presented by Bill Bleyer, author of “George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide,” at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Wednesday, May 6, 4 p.m.: All You Need to Know About Ticks with medical entomologist Dr. Scott Campbell at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 6, 6 p.m.: Ghost Hunting on the Village Green at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Follow-up to hear findings of Long Island Paranormal Investigators from November 2025 tour. Free. cutchoguelibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 13, 1-2 p.m.: Taxes, Probate & Protection: What Families Should Know presented by Burner Prudenti Law at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Register: 631-727-3228

Music

Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.: North Fork Chorale performs at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 71305 Main Road, Greenport. Tickets: $20, general admission; $15, first responder discount. Tickets available at the door or online: northforkchorale.org.

Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m.: ‘This is My Story, This is My Song,’ musical revue by Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre with Dan Grable on piano. At Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets at the door: $20; students, $25.

Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.: North Fork Chorale performs at Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road. Tickets: $20, general admission; $15, first responder discount. Tickets available at the door or online: northforkchorale.org.

Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m. No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band in concert at Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Avenue, celebrating the band’s 80th anniversary. Free.

Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m.: Yale Whiffenpoofs perform at CAST’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $75, VIP seating with champagne toast and photo opportunity; $60, general admission; $15, standing room only. Registration required: Whiffenpoofs26.givesmart.com.

Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m.: North Fork Chorale performs at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Tickets: $20, general admission; $15, first responder discount. Tickets available at the door or online: northforkchorale.org.

Saturday, May 9, 2-3 p.m.: Cellist James Baik, pianist Zhu Wang in concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Reception and refreshments follow. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

The natural world

Tuesday, May 5, 2-3:30 p.m.: Browns Point Guided Hike at Browns Point, Orient. Explore local ecology and shoreline environment. Sponsored by Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Register: cutchoguelibrary.org or 631-734-6360.

The written word

Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m.: National Poetry Month Celebration at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Light refreshments, games, giveaways, on-the-spot type-writer poetry and poetry circle. Co-sponsored by Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library and Southold Free Library. Registration encouraged: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.: Book and Bottle lecture with Ron Rothman, author of “My Grandfather and Albert Einstein,” at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes book sale and signing. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $8, general admission; free, members. Registration required: 631-727-2991.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club Open Mic at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through April: ‘The North Fork Collection’ by artist Janet Blake, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Paintings of landscapes and natural architecture. Proceeds donated to local animal shelters. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April: Artwork by Southold High School students on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room of Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road. Open for viewing during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

April 25-May 27: “Earth Water,” photography by Katherine Liepe-Levinson at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road. Opening reception: Saturday, May 2, 4-6 p.m., with refreshments. Visit uusouthold.org for exhibit hours.

Saturday, May 2, 2-4 p.m.: Artist reception: Alan Bull at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Information: riverheadibrary.org.

Through May: ‘The Suite Spot’ with new works by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones, in the upstairs gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org .

Through May: ‘Minds That Shine, Celebrating Artists of All Abilities’ on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during normal library hours. Opening reception Saturday, May 2, from noon to 2 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May: GLOW: Light & Nature, photography by Alicia Doherty, Mattituck-Laurel Library Gallery. Info: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.



Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.



At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadibrary.org.

631-727-3228, riverheadibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.