Blotter: Burglar steals $2.8K from Greenport gas station

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents in the previous week:

A break-in and burglary took place at a Main Street, Greenport, gas station just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 23. An unknown male in white pickup truck reportedly forced entry to the premises, breaking the glass-front door and locked key box, and then stole approximately $2,799 in cash and two packs of cigarettes. The damage was reported about 4:30 a.m. by an employee of the station; detectives were notified and responded.

A man called police Oct. 20 to report that a lawnmower and various other landscaping equipment had been dumped at a property he manages on Main Street in Greenport. Police arrived and observed the equipment, which was broken, badly damaged, and appeared to have been abandoned and to have been left on Greenport Village property. The village was contacted to remove the equipment.

The owner of a Southold restaurant called police Oct. 20 to report theft of services. He told police that an online order had been placed Sept. 28 in the amount of $71.01 and that the order had been picked up by a middle-school aged youth who was familiar to him but whose name he did not know. Subsequently, the online credit card charge was disputed and the money refunded to the customer. He wished the incident to be documented and will contact police again if the same customer places another online order.

A Cutchogue man called police Oct. 21 about 1:30 a.m. to report smoke in his house. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the smoke was emanating from a kettle that had been left cooking on the stove.

A Mattituck man reported to Southold police Oct. 21 about 1:15 a.m. that his vehicle, in which the keys had been left, had been stolen from Mattituck Plaza. The Riverhead Police Department received a report of a similar vehicle having been involved in and leaving the scene of accident in their jurisdiction and conducted a traffic stop in Route 58 west of CR 105. It as confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old from Mattituck, did not have permission to operate it. The owner confirmed same to Riverhead PD, and signed a stolen vehicle affidavit, after which Riverhead officers handled the possession of stolen property charge.

An officer on patrol Oct. 22 conducted a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. for insufficient tail lights and, upon interviewing the driver, noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. After field sobriety tests indicated intoxication, Luis Ramirez-Morales of Southold, 21, was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters. During the traffic stop, another subject, 43-year-old Roberto Bachez-Reyes, address unknown, attempted to leave the scene, Officers advised him the he was being detailed, but he continued to try and leave. Mr. Bachez-Reyes was also placed under arrest, transported to headquarters and released on a field appearance ticket.

Police arrested two men for trespassing at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck Oct. 24 during a routine patrol check of the property. Rogelio Puluc-Sinay of Laurel, 52, and Hector Villagran, 64, address unknown, were placed under arrest at the location under a previous notice of trespass issued Sept. 3. The men were processed at police headquarters and released on field appearance tickets.

A 40-year-old Greenport man was arrested on Knapp Place Oct. 24 after the East End Drug Task Force executed a search warrant regarding drug sales on the North Fork. Marcus Ameden was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged thirddegree criminal possession of a controlled substance and alleged criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was processed at police headquarters and held for arraignment.

Police responded to a 911 call from a crying child about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and found the child had placed the call. His mother stated that there was no emergency. During an interview, the juvenile told officers his mother had been late to the trunk or treat event at Cutchogue East Elementary School, but he felt better after she got him Chinese food. He appeared in no immediate danger, so officers reminded him to that 911 is for real emergencies only.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.