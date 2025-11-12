Mattituck HS inducts 10 veterans to its Wall of Honor

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School’s Wall of Honor was joined by 10 additional veterans in the community on Nov. 10. (Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School hosted its ninth annual veterans’ Wall of Honor Induction Ceremony Nov. 10, which included the addition of nine alumni and one faculty member. They bring the district’s total number of honorees to 185 service members.

The Wall of Honor serves as a permanent tribute to alumni and community members who have served, or are currently serving, in the United States military. It stands year-round as a reminder of the courage, sacrifice and commitment demonstrated by local veterans.

From right to left, 2025 Wall of Honor inductee Bill Demchuck, ’68, was honored at this year’s ceremony. He is with his wife, Maureen; his granddaughter Olivia Dauer, a senior at Mattituck High School; and her mother, Sherri Dauer. (Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

This year’s inductees were: sailors William J. Cox, ‘79, Charles Robert Gremler, ‘60, and William Michael Gremler, ‘53; soldiers Bill Demchuk, ‘68, David P. Schultz, a faculty member from 1973 through 2007, and Martin B. Sidor, ‘39; airmen Daniel Guyton, ‘75, Christopher Imbriano, 2019, and William T. Topping, ‘76; as well as Space Force guardian Kyle Sidor, 2009.

The school expanded its Veterans Day activities through “A Heart for Our Heroes.” Students wrote reflections and letters honoring special veterans in their lives and planted flags to form a heart-shaped outline on the lawn outside the school library.

A heart of American flags planted on the Mattituck High School lawn as part of its ‘A Heart for Our Herores’ activities. (Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

During the ceremony, principal Patrick Burke referred to the Wall of Honor as a “living history, connecting past, present and future.”

The Mattituck High School Select Chorus performed at the induction ceremony. (Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District) NJROTC cadets and Color Guard joined in the dedication ceremony. (Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

The Wall of Honor is a community effort, with contributions from school staff and students. The district thanked the Sheryll family, East End Sporting Goods, the Mattituck-Southold-Greenport NJROTC unit and the Southold Town Police Benevolent Association for their ongoing support.

Community members can visit the Wall of Honor year-round and thank those who have served. For families unable to attend the ceremony, private visits can be arranged through the principal’s office.