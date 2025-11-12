Mattituck HS inducts 10 veterans to its Wall of Honor
Mattituck-Cutchogue High School hosted its ninth annual veterans’ Wall of Honor Induction Ceremony Nov. 10, which included the addition of nine alumni and one faculty member. They bring the district’s total number of honorees to 185 service members.
The Wall of Honor serves as a permanent tribute to alumni and community members who have served, or are currently serving, in the United States military. It stands year-round as a reminder of the courage, sacrifice and commitment demonstrated by local veterans.
This year’s inductees were: sailors William J. Cox, ‘79, Charles Robert Gremler, ‘60, and William Michael Gremler, ‘53; soldiers Bill Demchuk, ‘68, David P. Schultz, a faculty member from 1973 through 2007, and Martin B. Sidor, ‘39; airmen Daniel Guyton, ‘75, Christopher Imbriano, 2019, and William T. Topping, ‘76; as well as Space Force guardian Kyle Sidor, 2009.
The school expanded its Veterans Day activities through “A Heart for Our Heroes.” Students wrote reflections and letters honoring special veterans in their lives and planted flags to form a heart-shaped outline on the lawn outside the school library.
During the ceremony, principal Patrick Burke referred to the Wall of Honor as a “living history, connecting past, present and future.”
The Wall of Honor is a community effort, with contributions from school staff and students. The district thanked the Sheryll family, East End Sporting Goods, the Mattituck-Southold-Greenport NJROTC unit and the Southold Town Police Benevolent Association for their ongoing support.
Community members can visit the Wall of Honor year-round and thank those who have served. For families unable to attend the ceremony, private visits can be arranged through the principal’s office.