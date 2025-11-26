Mattituck Plaza gets holiday revamp from students

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School students painted murals on business-front windows at Mattituck Plaza Nov. 25. (Nicole Wagner photo)

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School students took to Mattituck Plaza on Main Road to decorate business-front windows for the holidays with festive murals Nov. 25.

The hand-painted murals featured holiday classics like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, the Grinch, snowmen, trees, stockings over a fireplace and even a “Stranger Things”-themed window display. Students sketched the paintings by hand on paper before painting the murals onto the inside of the 12 business’ windows.

The tradition has been going on for 16 years now, 19-year art teacher Dina Rose told The Suffolk Times Tuesday afternoon as jolly music played in the background. Students from art classes and clubs at the high school in grades ninth through 12th participate in the annual tradition before Thanksgiving break. What started with 20 students in 2009 has grown to a jubilant 70-student festivity this year.

“It’s grown into this massive tradition,” Ms. Rose said. “A lot of the community members are coming by and commenting how much they love this time of year.”

The joy and happiness from the high schoolers really kicks off the holiday season, Ms. Rose feels.

“A lot of the students were children … some of them not even born, when we started the tradition, and their parents would bring them here to see them and they couldn’t wait to do them themselves,” Ms. Rose said. “So, now that they’ve gotten old enough, they get to do it themselves for all of their siblings and other kids in the community.”

Seniors Kate Nemschick and Gianna Calise spoke to The Suffolk Times about their experience decorating the business windows Tuesday afternoon.

For Kate, her favorite part of the mural painting was seeing the reaction of community members as they walked through the businesses adorned with holiday cheer.

“They really enjoy watching us doing it and looking at the artwork after,” she said. Kate has participated in the tradition the last two years.

Kate Nemschick, a Mattituck-Cutchogue High School senior, painted Goofy dressed as Santa for her window mural in Mattituck Plaza. (Nicole Wagner photo)

Gianna also enjoyed the community’s reactions alongside the opportunity to be creative in her mural. Having community members be impressed by their work is something she said feels really good.

“Definitely putting our creative ideas onto our town and community’s windows,” Gianna said when asked what her favorite part of the experience was. She’s participated in the mural painting for the past three years. “I definitely think it shows the community that we’re very involved, whether it’s for a school activity or outside of school.”

Many graduates and families come back to remember the experience every year, Ms. Rose noted.

“As educators, we love that they remember this day and that they come back to support and reminisce with the students,” she said. “The alumni come back and express this day as one of the most memorable days.”

The murals will be on display until the end of Christmas.

See photos from the event by Nicole Wagner below: