Southold library to host free Gilbert & Sullivan revue

A revue performance of ‘Very Truly Good, Gilbert & Sullivan,’ written and directed by Gayden Wren, will be performed at Southold Free Library Nov. 8. (Courtesy Gayden Wren)

The Southold Free Library will host “Very Truly Yours, Gilbert & Sullivan” on Saturday, Nov. 8 at, 2 p.m. — a 90-minute musical revue featuring songs from all 14 operas by the Victorian-era duo.

A veteran quintet will perform favorites including “H.M.S. Pinafore,” “The Pirates of Penzance” and “The Mikado.” The show tells W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s story through their own diaries and correspondence, as well as contemporary reviews and memoirs

“The story of ‘Gilbert & Sullivan’ is as rich in drama, humor and human interest as any of their operas,” said Gayden Wren, who wrote and directed the show. “These were the greatest playwright and the greatest composer of the late Victorian era, working together to create masterpiece after masterpiece.”

The cast includes soprano Kara Vertucci, mezzo-soprano Sayer Holliday, tenor Richard Risi, baritone Henry Horstmann and bass Ben Salers. All five have been featured in Light Opera Company productions. Tim Carl serves as music director and accompanist, and Wren narrates.

“They were geniuses, but they didn’t always get everything right the first time, and the show reflects that,” Mr. Wren said. “Most of all, though, it’s an inspiring story of two proud, ambitious men slowly coming to realize that together they are greater than either is capable of becoming individually. There’s a lesson there for all of us.”

Gilbert and Sullivan collaborated for 25 years, and their work is still performed by companies worldwide.

Library director Caroline MacArthur said the library is excited to offer the performance to the community.

“Programs like these bring the community together for an afternoon of shared enjoyment through music,” she said.

The free performance requires registration and takes place in the library’s Community Room.

To register, contact Southold Free Library at 631-765-2077 or visit southoldlibrary.org.