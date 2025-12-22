County libraries hit record 4M digital book checkouts

Readers have had 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks since 2010 via OverDrive and, more recently, its Libby reading app. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

A record-breaking 4 million digital book checkouts on Livebrary.com were completed across Suffolk County in 2025, according to The Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

This milestone indicates of the popularity of ebooks, audiobooks and other digital media among library patrons in Suffolk County — and highlights the reach these institutions have within the communities they serve. Suffolk County readers check out over 11,000 digital items per day.

Readers have had 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks since 2010 via OverDrive and, more recently, its Libby reading app. Since its launch, Livebrary.com has seen over 31 million checkouts of various digital media, including ebooks and audiobooks.

Livebrary’s large digital collection is maintained and updated daily and includes over 100,000 unique popular titles to choose from. It serves readers of all ages and interests, and usage has only grown year over year.

“The Public Libraries of Suffolk County are excited to see readers across Suffolk County using Livebrary.com and checking out digital media like ebooks and audiobooks at such a high rate,” Kevin Verbesey, director of the Suffolk Cooperative Library System, said in a news release. “Suffolk County library patrons understand how valuable their libraries are and what an incredible opportunity it is to have access to a vast collection of digital media at their fingertips.”

The title Livebrary readers borrowed most in 2025 was “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry. The most popular genre, romance, is part of a rapidly growing catalog that also includes thriller, mystery, fantasy, children, young adult and more.

To get started using Libby, sign up for a library card at your local library and download the app. (Courtesy App Store)

To get started downloading ebooks, audiobooks and more, download the Libby app or visit Livebrary.com. Readers in Suffolk County need only a valid library card from any library to access digital books from Livebrary’s OverDrive-powered digital collection.



