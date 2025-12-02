Family fun at 2025 historical museum tree lighting

Families enjoyed the tree lighting at Southold Historical Museum Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Southold Historical Museum debuted its new Heritage Trail at the 26th annual Candlelight Tour and Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 28, much to the delight of local kids and their parents.

1 | 10 Previous Arrow Next Arrow (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Families enjoyed the tree lighting at Southold Historical Museum Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Michael Goscinski and Sharon DeFonte played their parts as Santa and Mrs. Claus Friday. (Credit: courtesy photo) (Credit: courtesy photo) (Credit: courtesy photo) (Credit: courtesy photo) (Credit: courtesy photo)

North Fork families filled the property, took photos with the Mr. and Mrs. Claus and strolled the new ADA-accessible path, funded by a $200,000 grant from Suffolk County’s Jumpstart program, that now meanders through the Maple Lane Campus and connects all the historic buildings.

“It takes a village” to put the tree lighting together, with dozens of volunteers and museum board members pitching in to make it a reality, Mr. St. George noted. There were blacksmithing demonstrations and memorial brick dedications. Many volunteers and visitors dressed in period costumes throughout the property’s historical buildings to enhance the old-timey spirit.

It took a village, and the village certainly came out to enjoy it.

For another great opportunity for the village to celebrate the holiday season and to purchase unique gift items from a variety of local vendors and artisans, the Southold Historical Museum will also be at the Annual Holiday Fair at Southold Town Recreation Center, Saturday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free-admission event features the “Holiday Auction” with gift baskets for all ages. There will also be baked goods and snacks for sale, crafts for children, and another chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit southoldhistorical.org, email [email protected] or call 631-765-5500.