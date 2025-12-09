Greenport comes through for 2025 Raise Shell

They came, they shucked and they shellabrated during Raise Shell last weekend.
Ian Wile and Rosalie Rung, of both The Hold Fast Fund and Little Creek Oysters, stepped up Saturday and Sunday with Raise Shell, an event designed to fill Greenport businesses and restaurants after the tradition of Shellabration was put on hold this year by Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program and Greenport Business Improvement District for reimagining.
The two-day event featured over a dozen local oyster farmers shucking it up as well as live music by local musicians. The $75 per-day ticket entitled guests to unlimited oysters. Proceeds benefitted Cornell’s Suffolk Project in Aquaculture Training — also known as SPAT — program, which assists those raising shellfish for restoration, educational and business purposes.
“We wanted to support SPAT, who supported us when we were getting started,” Mr. Wile said in an interview previewing the event.
Jeremy Garretson captured the fun for the Suffolk Times.
Steve Schnee shucking Founders Oysters at Hold Fast Oyster Hall Saturday for Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Greg McMullen performs at Hold Fast Oyster Hall for Raise Shell Saturday in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Nic Dowling and Kenny perform at Hold Fast Oyster Hall during Raise Shell Saturday in Greenport.(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Group shellabrating at Little Creek in Greenport during Raise Shell Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Eric Koepele of North Fork Big Oyster smokes oysters at Little Creek Saturday during Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Meg Dowe of Yennicott Oyster Farm serves at First and South Saturday during Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Alina By of Oyster Bliss serves oysters at PORT Saturday during Raise Shell in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)New England Showder and Oyster Friskafella from Chef Robby at Frisky Oyster served during Raise Shell in Greenport Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Shannon serving Sparkling Pointe with New England Showder and Oyster Friskafella from Chef Robby at Frisky Oyster Saturday during Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Gene Austin teaches about Greenport’s oyster history at Harbor Pet during Raise Shell Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Steve Schnee doles out freshly shucked oysters at Raise Shell in Greenport Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Kim Tetrault of SPAT and friends on Saturday at Raise Shell in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Kim Tetrault, Suffolk Project in Aquaculture Training (SPAT) representative at Raise Shell Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Jack Toad performs during Raise Shell on Saturday at Hold Fast Oyster Hall. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Paul McCormick, Greg Doroski and Liz McCormick of Great Gun Oysters at Hold Fast Oyster Hall during Raise Shell Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Riley Behrens and Joe Finora of Hampton Oyster Co. at Hold Fast Oyster Hall on Saturday during Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Sue Wicks of Violet Cove Oyster at Hold Fast Oyster Hall during Raise Shell on Saturday in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Jim Schultheis and Lou Delli-Pizzi of Red Tiger Seafood at Hold Fast Oyster Hall Saturday during Raise Shell. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Eric Koepele of North Fork Big Oyster at Hold Fast Oyster Hall during Raise Shell Saturday (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)