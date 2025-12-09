Greenport comes through for 2025 Raise Shell

Group shellabrating at Little Creek in Greenport during Raise Shell Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

They came, they shucked and they shellabrated during Raise Shell last weekend.

Ian Wile and Rosalie Rung, of both The Hold Fast Fund and Little Creek Oysters, stepped up Saturday and Sunday with Raise Shell, an event designed to fill Greenport businesses and restaurants after the tradition of Shellabration was put on hold this year by Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program and Greenport Business Improvement District for reimagining.

The two-day event featured over a dozen local oyster farmers shucking it up as well as live music by local musicians. The $75 per-day ticket entitled guests to unlimited oysters. Proceeds benefitted Cornell’s Suffolk Project in Aquaculture Training — also known as SPAT — program, which assists those raising shellfish for restoration, educational and business purposes.

“We wanted to support SPAT, who supported us when we were getting started,” Mr. Wile said in an interview previewing the event.

Jeremy Garretson captured the fun for the Suffolk Times.