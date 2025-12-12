Greenport School lockout prompted by mental health crisis at nearby home

Greenport High School. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file photo)

A person experiencing a mental health crisis at a home near the Greenport School prompted a brief lockout, with police responding to what they described as an “isolated” incident.

A relative had called police Thursday, Dec. 11, concerned about their individual at the Front Street residence, reporting they might have a weapon, according to Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan.

The situation was resolved within 10 to 15 minutes, but “out of an abundance of caution,” police asked that the school be placed on lockout.

“There was no threat to the public or the school,” Chief Grattan told The Suffolk Times.

“Officers responded, made contact with the subject in crisis, and he came out with no weapons observed in his possession, but there were weapons in the house that were removed,” Chief Grattan said. No charges were filed.

Six officers responded to the scene and removed long guns and handguns from the home, he added.

Superintendent Beth Doyle in an email sent to parents about the lockout Thursday afternoon assured parents there was “no threat inside the school” and that “students and staff are safe and continuing with instruction.”

During a lockout, no one is allowed to enter or exit a school building until the school receives clearance from law enforcement.

Traffic was diverted from Front Street during the incident.

Those in crisis are advised to reach out to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Learn more about the lifeline at 988lifeline.org.