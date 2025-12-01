Greenport Victorian house tour returns with private homes open to public

Come see some historic Victorian-era homes with Greenport’s Stirling Historical Society on Dec. 13. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

The Stirling Historical Society will open 10 Victorian-era buildings – including seven homes – for its second annual holiday house tour through Greenport next month.

Over four hours, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, visitors will get a rare glimpse into how some of the village’s denizens celebrated the charm of the holiday season in 19th-century style.

“I like to encourage people that these are people’s personal homes, and it is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Jennifer Pressler, the historical society’s vice president. “If you don’t come to this, you might never be able to go in that home. That’s one of my favorite things, to be able to see inside people’s different lives. I think it’s a really cool opportunity that not a lot of places do.”

Of the 10 stops, seven are houses where people currently live. The other three buildings are the Ireland House, which is the historical society’s main museum, the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Village Blacksmith.

Local businesses are sponsoring the homes and helping to put up decorations.

Stemming from last year’s success, Greenport’s Stirling Historical Society is once again offering people the chance to see Victorian-era homes and buildings. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” Ms. Pressler said. “All proceeds we make go towards the historical society, so everything goes to a good cause. It’s a very nice, local community event.”

Last year was the inaugural installment of the event. This year features some new houses, so people can return each year and see new places, Ms. Pressler added.

Also new for this year, sightseers can start wherever they want, following a map. They will also get a fact sheet for each stop, and some homeowners will even show you through their house.

Last year’s tours were also part of the inaugural North Fork Holiday Stroll. It offered participants their first look at several area B&Bs and historical homes, including Sannino B&B and Vineyard, Blue Iris B&B and Arbor View House.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. People are encouraged to buy beforehand so homeowners can have a headcount for the day.

Tickets cost $39.19 for members and $45 for non-members.

Regardless of the cost, Ms. Pressler feels the event is priceless.

“All of the houses are original Victorian homes,” Ms. Pressler said. “They are all going to be fully decorated to the time.”