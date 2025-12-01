Hoops preview: Rivalries set to reignite this season

Greenport junior guard Madison Smith, left, is excited to compete against her friends this season. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Rivalries come in all shapes and sizes.

Some just sizzle over the decades, such as the clash between the Mattituck High School boys soccer team and its Center Moriches counterparts. Some are just natural because of the proximity of the three North Fork schools — Greenport, Southold and Mattituck.

Then there’s another unique twist that involves all three schools, which is when teammates become rivals and then teammates again on the girls’ teams.

The three schools have merged a few teams into one — the lacrosse, soccer and field hockey teams. Southold and Greenport also have combined squads for volleyball, tennis, cross country and track.

In boys’ sports, the football and wrestling teams have had all three schools represented.

“It’s definitely weird, but it’s a fun game,” said junior forward Emily Manwaring, who plays in goal in soccer and lacrosse. “It’s always a fun game because the crowd’s always packed. It makes you feel amped up. Once you hit a big three [pointer], you want to play better.”

Manwaring said the intense atmosphere is “definitely loud, especially if it’s a close game. So, it’s a whole different experience.”

Mattituck will host the first clash on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 5:45 p.m., while the Porters will welcome the Tuckers on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 11:45 a.m.

“It’s crazy,” said Porters junior forward Abbigail Bednoski, who also plays on the volleyball team. “It’s kind of cool to see them outside of school and be friends. When we play them on the court, it’s more of a rivalry, like almost. It’s pretty intense. When we play Mattituck, it’s our biggest game of the season.”

Greenport junior guard Madison Smith, who competes in soccer, basketball and lacrosse, has plenty of friends on those teams.

“I’m best friends with all the Mattituck girls,” she said. “It’s fun playing against them, because I’m playing against my best friends on the court. We definitely are very competitive against each other.

“It’s definitely the most intense games. Those games are more important to me, because I’m very competitive person. I definitely would like to beat our rival.”

Outside of lacrosse and wrestling, the boys don’t have any combined teams. Still, there is a unique connection between the Southold and Greenport basketball teams. Settlers head coach Will Fujita and the Porters’ Justin Moore were teammates at Southold.

“So, it’s cool to be able to coach against him,” Fujita said.

The Settlers will host the Porters on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. before Greenport returns the favor on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 11:45 a.m.

Here is a quick look at all five basketball teams:

Girls Teams

Mattituck

Head Coach: Steve Van Dood (22nd season)

Last Season: 13-9 overall, 11-5 league, lost in Suffolk County Class B final to Babylon, 57-22

Key Returnees: Claire McKenzie, Sr., F; Grace Quinn, Sr., F

Key Losses: Riley Corrigan, Paige Rittberg, Rhianna Lutz; Page Kellershon (focusing on lacrosse), McKenna Clark (injured)

First Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6:15 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills East

Greenport/Southold

Head Coach: Ev Corwin (4th season)

Last Season: 6-11 overall, 6-9 league, did not qualify for the playoffs

Key Returnees: Francesca Santacroce, Sr., F-G; Abbigail Bednoski, Jr., F; Emily Manwaring, Jr., F-G; Madison Smith, Jr., F

Key Losses: Lindsey Bednoski, Maria Gavalas, Semar Bell

First Game: Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6:15 p.m. vs. Port Jefferson

Boys Teams

Greenport

Head Coach: Justin Moore (4th season)

Last Season: 12-4, 11-3, lost to Tuckahoe in state Class C Regional tournament, 56-39

Key Returnees: Lucas Kohl, Sr., F; Matt Malinowski, Jr., G; Markus Kruszeski, Soph., F

Key Losses: Taiquan Brumsey, Nelson Shedrick, Kal-El Marine, Jeremiah King-Smith

First Game: Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6:15 p.m. vs. Port Jefferson

Mattituck

Head Coach: Paul Ellwood (23rd season)

Last Season: 9-10, 6-6, lost to Carle Place in Long Island Class B championship game, 53-36

Key Returnees: Tyler Brown, Sr., F-C; Connor Searl, Soph., F; Michael Buckley, Sr., G; Antonio Sparacio, Soph., G

Key Losses: Owen Searl, Andrew McKenzie, Justin Fox, Shane Psaltis, Brett Kiely

First Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6:15 p.m. vs. Miller Place

Southold

Head Coach: Will Fujita (2nd season)

Last Season: 9-10, 8-9, did not qualify for the playoffs

Key Returnees: Travis Sepenoski, Sr., F; Brandon Moran, Jr., G; Kyan Olsen, Soph., F

Key Losses: Jacob Steinfeld, Brady Woods, Nikoloz Talabadze

First Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. vs. Hampton Bays