New Suffolk school gets picture board to help kids communicate

A new picture-based communication board will be installed at a New Suffolk school playground. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa file photo)

A new picture-based communication board will be installed at a New Suffolk school playground Wednesday, Dec. 17 — the second such board Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital has sponsored on the North Fork, hospital officials announced Thursday.

Just Kids Early Childhood Learning Center, a state-approved school for children on the autism spectrum aged 3 to 5, will use the board to help students who are nonverbal or face communication challenges express their needs during play.

The Augmentative and Alternative Communication board uses pictures and symbols that kids can point to for common playground activities, emotions and requests.

“This initiative reflects SBELIH’s commitment to creating inclusive environments where everyone can be understood, supported and socially connected,” said Paul Connor, the hospital’s chief administrative officer.

The unveiling is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the historic red schoolhouse, located at 1295 Fourth St., which Just Kids leases.

Representatives from Just Kids and SBELIH will attend.