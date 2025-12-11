Sports roundup: Boys’, girls’ hoops on the horizon

Travis Sepenoski led the Settlers in a Dec. 9 win over Greenport. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

Boys basketball

Dec. 5 — Southold 63, Mattituck 56

CJ Bailey led the Settlers (3-0, 1-0) with 10 points in the non-league encounter and Travis Sepenoski contributed 14. Forward Kyan Olsen collected nine points. Sophomore guard Antonio Sparacio paced the Tuckers (1-1, 0-0) with 23 points and forward Tyler Brown added 14.

Dec. 3 — Mattituck 73, Shelter Island 27

Sparacio tallied a game-high 27 points and Oakley Carr-Smith finished with 24. The Tuckers broke open the game with a 27-7 second quarter.

Dec. 4 — Greenport 57, Port Jefferson 33

The Porters (1-1, 0-1) broke open the non-league game by outscoring the Royals (1-2, 0-1) in the second quarter, 13-0. Marcus Kruzeski and Nemiah Santacroce paced Greenport with 13 points each.

Girls basketball

Dec. 9 — East Islip 50, Mattituck 31

Senior forward Claire McKenzie scored a team-high 21 points as the Tuckers (0-4, 0-0) lost in a non-league game at home against the undefeated Redmen (4-0, 0-0). Eighth grader Pia Smaldone tallied a career-high 27 points for East Islip, which grabbed a 14-8 first-quarter lead.

Dec. 9 — Shoreham-Wading River 46, Greenport/Southold 28

Lyla Zablotny recorded 13 points in a non-league losing effort at home for the Porters (1-2, 0-0). Emily Manwaring added six points. Leslie Jablonski led the Wildcats (3-0, 0-0) with 16 points and four steals.

Schedule

Dec. 11

Southold/Greenport boys bowling at Sachem East/North, 3:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls basketball vs. Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 12

Mattituck girls basketball vs. Sayville, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys basketball vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling at Carl T. Korpi Scramble (Miller Place H.S.), 7 a.m.

Mattituck boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold/Greenport boys indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Dec. 14

Mattituck girls indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Southold/Greenport girls indoor track at Suffolk County Community College, 9 a.m.

Dec. 15

Southold/Greenport boys bowling vs. East Hampton (The All Star), 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys basketball vs. Ross, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 16

Greenport/Southold girls basketball vs. Mattituck, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys bowling at Comsewogue/Ward Melville (Lucky Strike-Port Jeff Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys basketball vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17