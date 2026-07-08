Voting opens for Greenport skate park photography contest

This Simon Velu capture won best action shot in last year’s photo contest. (Credit: courtesy Greenport Skate Park)

Community members can now vote for their favorite snapshots for the second annual Greenport skate park photography contest —sponsored again this year by the Agro Council.

Voters can choose between five different shots in two categories: action photo and portrait photo. Voters may select one photo in each category.

Votes can be cast online until Sunday, July 12 at 11:55 p.m. Cash prizes include $500 each for best portrait and best action photo, plus $250 runner-up awards in both categories.

“Our Greenport skate park photography contest celebrates the incredible talent of both skateboarders and photographers by capturing the energy, creativity, and spirit of our skate community,” Rena Wilhelm said. “From gravity-defying action shots to powerful portraits, each image tells a unique story from an unforgettable day at the park.”

Photographers fanned out across the various rails and ramps on June 21, National Go Skateboarding Day, capturing the emotions, energy and tricks of skateboarders, scooter riders, rollerbladers and BMX bicyclists.

“The photography contest is more than just offering an award for creative talent, but an opportunity for us to showcase the community that uses the park and their passion for it,” Ms. Wilhelm said.

For more information, visit greenportskatepark.org/national-go-skate-day.