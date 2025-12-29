Year in Review: Damon Rallis is sentenced, finally

Damon Rallis, a longtime Southold Town building department employee and one-time candidate for town supervisor, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child sex abuse materials in federal district court.

Mr. Rallis pleaded guilty to the federal charges in April 2023 and was initially scheduled to be sentenced in October 2023, but his sentencing date had been delayed multiple times within the past two years. Most of the delays were due to scheduling conflicts of his attorney.

In addition to the seven-year prison sentence, Mr. Rallis will be under supervised release for five years with special conditions and pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, as previously reported.

Mr. Rallis became the subject of a federal investigation after he reportedly shared a pair of sexually explicit videos of toddlers with an undercover FBI agent via an “invite-only” group chat on the social media platform Kik in 2020 under the online alias “dirtydaddy431.”

Investigators executed a search warrant and, in February 2021, raided Mr. Rallis’ Southold home, where agents discovered a hidden camera that was angled to capture images of visitors using the bathroom in his home.

Mr. Rallis made a statement in court acknowledging his crimes and expressed remorse for his actions. He spoke about how his decisions caused “profound harm” to his loved ones, as well as a loss of his career and respect from the community who trusted him.

Original reporting by Ana Borruto