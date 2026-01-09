2025 Community Leader of The Year: Faith Welch

Faith Welch, Suffolk Times 2025 Community Leader of the Year. (Courtesy file photo)

In a community with few young people in leadership roles, Faith Welch stands out. The Greenport High School senior has become a powerful advocate on issues from racial justice to preservation funding — and people listen when she speaks.

As a fourth-generation resident, she has established herself as a community leader — advocating for Community Preservation Funds to be used in Greenport, shedding light on racial profiling and championing Black rights.

Faith won the 2025 Princeton Prize in Race Relations for the New York City metro region for her research into enslavement on the North Fork and advocacy for the Black community. She is active as the youth ambassador for the racial healing group Coming to the Table and was a youth leader for the local Juneteenth celebration.

Faith Welch, second from left, leads a group of Black youth during a recent Juneteenth celebration in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

Her leadership doesn’t stop there. Faith founded and is president of the African American Studies Club at Greenport High School and is a junior scholar at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem.

“I understand how it is to be a minority in the school,” she said about starting the club. “A lot of people are embarrassed about their history and their culture, and it’s shunned and not talked about. So, I wanted to make a space where it could be talked about.”

At a joint Greenport Village and Southold Town Board meeting last June 26, Faith shared her personal experience dealing with racial profiling as a young Black teen in Greenport. Her recollection moved some to tears.

“We weren’t walking around, we weren’t bothering anyone,” Faith said at the meeting. “We were standing on the curb doing what anyone who scheduled an Uber would be doing: waiting.”

The police officer who pulled their Uber over — following a call that reported Faith and another Black teen were acting suspiciously in the King Kullen parking lot — took the pair’s IDs, ran some scans and returned with another officer. The two were kind and apologetic, Faith said, “unlike how we were primarily approached.” The officers apologized and acknowledged “how bad this looked.”

“The officer who made the initial stop realized relatively quickly that this was some sort of misunderstanding,” Chief Steven Grattan said in a July 1 phone interview with The Suffolk Times about the ordeal.

The incident is emblematic of a broader issue of perception, Faith said, “where young people of color are automatically seen as a threat even when doing the most normal things.” She urged the Town Board, who serve as police commissioners for Southold Police, and all community members to take racial profiling seriously and ensure that false or biased 911 calls are not treated as unquestioned facts.

“It’s about making sure that the next young person who stands outside of a grocery story doesn’t get criminalized for simply existing,” Faith said.

Councilman Brian Mealy, Town Board liaison to the Anti-Bias Task Force, responded to Faith’s story as a fellow person of color who has been pulled over by local police. He related to her experience and fear in that moment, recalling through tears what his father told him to survive the situation.

“I’m just glad that you survived, and I’m sorry that happened to you,” he said, his voice choked up by emotion.

The experience made her want to research deeper, she told The Times.

Faith Welch advocating for CPF funds to be used in Greenport Village at a 2024 Southold Town Board meeting. (File photo)

Faith has also interned with the Stirling Historical Society of Greenport and Oysterponds Historical Society where she explored the origins of a dollhouse with historical connections to local enslaved people and the family who enslaved them.

For her advocacy and unwavering spirit, Faith Welch is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Community Leader of The Year.

Previous Winners

*The award was previously called Civic Person of the Year

2024: Paul Drum Life Experience Project

2023: Lori Panarello

2022: Rena Wilhelm

2021: Rev. Natalie Wimberly

2020: Kenny Black

2019: Cathy Demeroto

2018: Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef

2017: Mindy Ryan

2016: Valerie Shelby and Sonia Spar

2015: Don Fisher

2014: Designer show house organizers

2013: Ron and Doris McGreevy

2012: Group for the East End

2011: American Legion Post restoration volunteers

2010: Peggy Murphy

2009: North Fork Community Theater

2008: Lori Luscher

2007: Committee for Phil McKnight

2006: Relay for Life organizers

2005: Merle Levine

2004: Christine Roache

2003: Barbara Taylor

2002: Kim Tetrault

2001: Elinor May

2000: Mark Miller

1999: George Hubbard Sr.

1998: Ed Siegmann

1997: Freddie Wachsberger

1996: Shelley Scoggin

1995: Craig Richter

1994: Stewardship Task Force

1993: Walt Krupski

1992: The Eklunds

1991: Bill Grigonis

1990: Merlon Wiggin

1989: Jeanne Marriner

1988: Ray Nine

1987: Bessie Swann