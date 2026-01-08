2025 Person of the Year: Harry Lewis

Harry Lewis, a lifelong Greenporter, at Suffolk County Community College where he works as a concierge. (Courtesy Theresa Dereme)

Finding joy in life is something lifelong Greenporter Harry Lewis excels at. His positivity is infectious — impossible to miss when spending time with him.

He’s the “Ted Lasso” of Greenport, according to Port of Egypt Marine general manager Yvonne Lieblein.

For those familiar with the Apple TV hit show and the character’s energetic, jovial personality and ability to uplift others, Mr. Lewis holds that same charisma. While Coach Lasso inspires a fictional soccer team, Mr. Lewis instills his optimism in others who cross paths with him.

From Monday through Wednesday, Greenport residents can see Mr. Lewis heading in his wheelchair to the bus stop near the IGA. He boards the 7 a.m. bus toward Riverhead to work at Suffolk County Community College — but not before taking in the scenery at the end of the Bay Avenue dock. The journey requires a several-block detour, but it’s something worth the while for a restorative moment of zen.

“It takes a lot more effort for him to do that than it does for us, and that in itself is inspirational,” Ms. Lieblein said.

Mr. Lewis was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age and has adapted to or overcome many of the difficulties life has thrown his way. The handicapped ramp outside the Greenport High School home economics classroom was installed for Mr. Lewis, a 1991 graduate.

Neighbors and friends aren’t the only ones who experience the blessing that is Mr. Lewis’ presence, as Ms. Lieblein says he embodies the idea that “a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet.”

“He is one of those individuals that, with his smile and his temperament, can bring the whole community of the Village of Greenport together instead of at odds with things,” Greenport Village Trustee Mary Bess Phillips said.

It takes a village at times, and in 2011, the Harry Project was born to help raise funds to renovate Mr. Lewis’ Main Street home. The community effort helped fix up his childhood home and improve its accessibility.

Matthew Okerblom helps Mr. Lewis clear overgrowth in his front yard in May 2011. (File photo)

Mr. Lewis carries his authenticity and kind spirit to work every week, said Theresa Dereme, assistant dean of students at Suffolk County Community College. He works as a concierge, greeting students and sending them where they need to go.

“Harry is one of the most energetic, happy, kind-hearted people that you could possibly come across,” Ms. Dereme said.

The two have worked together there for about 20 years and Mr. Lewis left an indelible mark on her from the outset. He has a knack for remembering everyone’s first name and always goes “above and beyond.”

Lifelong Greenporter Harry Lewis, left, with Suffolk County Community College assistant dean of students Theresa Dereme and Kate Bell at Andy’s Restaurant in Greenport Nov. 26, 2025. (Courtesy Theresa Dereme)

His can-do attitude, self-advocacy, motivation and gracious nature propel him through life.

For his years of service as Greenport’s de facto ambassador and his ever-present optimism and authenticity, Harry Lewis is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Person of the Year.

