Man arrested by MTAPD charged with sex abuse

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police seen on Main Road in Greenport Dec. 22. (Jeremy Garretson file photo)

A Greenport man arrested Dec. 22, 2025, was arraigned for alleged forcible touch and sex abuse on Dec. 23 and 24, per court documents.

Brian Shelby, 59, was arrested by Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police at a Main Street residence as part of a search warrant investigation.

Mr. Shelby pled not guilty Dec. 23 to the forcible touch charge related to an alleged incident on Nov. 16. His next court date for that charge is set for Jan. 21 at Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip.

Court records show Mr. Shelby’s arrest was additionally tied to an alleged incident on June 13, 2025. The charges related to that incident include alleged sex abuse and forcible touch. The arraignment for the alleged June 13 incident will be held Jan. 8 at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

The investigation is under the MTAPD’s purview, which includes the Long Island Railroad, Metro-North, Staten Island Railway and select New York City subway stations throughout the mass transit system. They are the lead investigator for the case.

“[The MTAPD] investigated it in its entirety,” Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan told The Suffolk Times of the case.

The MTAPD and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Roger Rothman, the defense attorney for Mr. Shelby, declined to comment on the pending litigation when reached by The Suffolk Times.

Forcible touch is considered a misdemeanor in New York State and can carry a one-year maximum jail sentence upon conviction. Sex abuse in the first degree, which Mr. Shelby was charged with, is a felony under New York State law. If convicted, he could face three to seven years in prison.