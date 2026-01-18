North Fork blanketed by snow, up to 4 inches expected

North Fork residents woke to snow Sunday morning, with up to 4 inches expected to blanket the area by tonight.

The wet and heavy snowfall is forecast to ease up during the afternoon before picking up again this evening, according to News 12 Long Island.

The National Weather Service issued a snow advisory through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Watch: Video of the snowfall on Main Road in Laurel taken by Larry Doc Schultz and posted to the North Fork of Long Island Facebook page

Roads will be slick, with temperatures expected to hover around freezing during the day before falling into the 20s at night.

Officials are asking residents to park in driveways if possible to give plows room to work and advised residents to stay home if possible.

Call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075 for any power loss, or report it online at psegliny.com.

The sun returns Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The rest of the week stays chilly, with Tuesday shaping up to be especially cold.

For the latest conditions, visit weather.gov.